HINE Cognac Unveils U.S. Release of Bonneuil 2010

SAN FRANCISCO — Internationally acclaimed producer of fine cognac, the House of HINE announces the U.S. release of Bonneuil 2010, the fourth installment in their single vintage, single estate Bonneuil collection. Sourced exclusively from HINE’s private estate, Domaines HINE located in Grande Champagne, this rare unblended cognac captures the purest expression of Grande Champagne’s limestone terroir. Now available for a suggested retail price of $139.99, an exclusive 18 casks (8,100 bottles) of this limited-edition release were hand-selected for bottling by HINE Cellar Master, Eric Forget.

Bottled only in vintages deemed exceptional, each release in the Domaines HINE Bonneuil collection showcases a single unblended harvest that exemplifies the essence of Grande Champagne, Cognac’s most desired growing region and home to the village of Bonneuil where the HINE House vines flourish. One of the few houses in the Cognac region to have its own vineyard, the quality of Ugni Blanc grapes harvested at Domaines HINE contributes to the fine and delicate style of HINE cognacs. The aromatic richness comes from the exceptional limestone-laden soil, careful tending of the vines and precise timing for harvesting, which are further enhanced by distillation and aging in French oak barrels.

“At HINE, we believe that a great cognac is first and foremost a great white wine,” said Eric Forge, HINE Cellar Master. “Our Bonneuil range beautifully illustrates our philosophy by showcasing a singular expression of grapes harvested from one place and one vintage. Considered the greatest vintage of the 2000-2010 decade in Grande Champagne, 2010 afforded favorable weather conditions, excellent acidity in our fruit, and a highly distinctive expression of cognac, which I am delighted to share under the Bonneuil 2010 label.”

After the inaugural release of Bonneuil 2005, a warm year which expressed bountiful fruity and floral tasting notes, Bonneuil 2006 emerged from a vintage marked by unpredictable weather patterns with rich, dominant fruit notes and a subtle, elegant mineral tension. Bonneuil 2008 hails from a vintage that delivered a well-rounded harvest with aromas of fresh cranberries and the hallmark smoothness of mountain honey.

While the 2007 and 2009 harvests did not meet the HINE team’s standards for these stringent single-estate expressions, the release of Bonneuil 2010 delivers a masterclass in the art of exceptionally expressive single vintage, single estate cognac. Aged in oak casks for a decade, it is lively on the nose with aromas of mandarin, tangerine, wild peach, and toasted bread. Overflowing with freshness, this elegant release demonstrates remarkable tension and great concentration, which is proceeded by a long and lingering finish.

“Hotaling & Co. is pleased to offer this unique limited release within HINE’s dynamic portfolio of cognacs,” said Dan Leese, President and CEO of Hotaling & Co., U.S. importer of HINE Cognac. “With more than two and half centuries of experience, the House of HINE continues to innovate and push the category forward with rare offerings such as their coveted Bonneuil collection.”

Domaines HINE Bonneuil 2010 (750ml) is now available in select retailers and online exclusively through ReserveBar. For more information, visit hinecognac.com.

About HINE Cognac

For more than 250 years, HINE has followed the traditions of founder Thomas Hine, who traveled from England to France to learn how to make the world finest bespoke cognacs. Today, HINE is internationally acclaimed for its blends, vintage and extra old cognacs and takes pride in its unequalled collection of exceptional cognacs dating back to the 1800s. The House of HINE cherishes a solid belief: that a great cognac is above all, a great white wine. The fine and delicate style is garnered by the careful growing of grapes in the heart of Cognac’s most desired areas, Grande Champagne and the Petite Champagne, and the use of wood to enhance, not mask, the eaux-de-vie’s flavors.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco importer & distiller, offers the finest curated portfolio of premium artisanal spirits. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junípero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 26th year of distilling and its 10th year of commercially uniting artisan distillers from around the world and sharing their stories to discerning consumers. Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, No.3 Gin, HINE Cognac, Lot 40 Rye Whisky, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

For More Information:

http://www.hinecognac.com/