James Bay Distillers Adds Two Award-Winning Gins to Total Wine

Everett, WA – James Bay Distillers is excited to announce that it has expanded its distribution at Total Wine & More, by adding its two gold- and silver-medal award-winning gins. The company’s Lochside Summer Gin No. 5 and Gintrigue Barrel-Finished Gin are due to be on the shelves at all 12 Total Wine stores in Washington State in early November.

Lochside Summer Gin No. 5 boasts a cold-infusion of organic kumquat, mandarin, tangerine, orange zest and orange blosssom extract. The citrus-forward gin is a true sipping gin, and ideal for gin-and-tonic, a gin mule or the Ginger Rogers cocktail with fresh mint.

Gintrigue Barrel-finished gin is aged 12-months in barrels which held bourbon (4 years) and cognac (7 years) resulting in a rich, complex and spicy spirit. Gintrigue is also a sipping gin, and functions well in whisky drinks such as an Old Fashioned, which the company has dubbed the “Gin Fashioned.”

Total Wine currently carries the company’s award-winning 80-proof Cadboro organic cacao-infused whisky, also in all Washington State stores. The company’s organic cacao is also sustainable and renewable, and traceable to the farms where it was grown in Ecuador. Cadboro is made to a single-grain bourbon recipe and aged three years in Canada. Cadboro is a sipping whisky, excellent served neat or over ice, and its chocolate notes also enliven an Old Fashioned.

“We are excited to have our gins join Cadboro on the shelves at Total Wine,” said Ernest Troth, president at James Bay Distillers. “Total Wine’s customer service is top rate and we are happy that more people will have local access to our spirits.” “Our spirits are listed on Drizly as well, making it even easier for customers in the Everett and Seattle areas,” Troth added.

