Little Water Distillery of Atlantic City Announces Distribution in New York and Connecticut

Little Water Distillery of Atlantic City, NJ is excited to announce the expansion of its brands into top markets in New York and Connecticut through two strategic distribution partnerships with Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises in New York and MD&S Distributors in Connecticut. As of November 1, 2020, this move will bring flagship brands Rusted Revolver Gin, Whitecap Whiskey, Liberty Rum, Prosperity Rum, and 48 Blocks Vodka to new accounts through both teams of seasoned spirits professionals. “We couldn’t be more thrilled at working side by side with these companies to connect with new consumers and bring our spirits to New York and Connecticut” said co-owner and founder Mark Ganter. “Dozortsev & Sons and MD&S have been growing brands for years and are the right teams to expand ours.” Our versatile and award-winning line of distilled spirits have been distinguishing themselves in their respective categories since 2016 and the time is right to introduce them to a larger audience in the northeast. Consumer trends are leaning towards higher quality distilled beverages and those same enthusiasts are enjoying a resurgence in hand crafted cocktails- these brands fit perfectly into that movement. Little Water Distillery will continue to self-distribute in its home state New Jersey while supporting these new relationships in the neighboring states.

About Little Water Distillery:

Founded in 2016 and located in the heart of prohibition-unfriendly Atlantic City, NJ, Little Water Distillery is a craft distillery producing spirits of exceptional quality at accessible price points. Their focus on creating category busting spirits that offer customers true distinction and value has led to steady growth year over year. To learn more visit littlewaterdistillery.com or follow them on Facebook/@littlewaterdistillery and Instagram/littlewaterdistillery.

About Dozortsev & Sons:

Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises Limited is a second-generation, family-owned importer and distributor of fine wines and spirits. Founded by Eugene Dozortsev in 1995, its line consists of 250 exclusive products from 16 countries and includes stellar estates and distilleries in top regions across the world. To date, its award-winning portfolio has won over 65 medals in national and international wine competitions. For more information, visit dwinesandspirts.com, call 908-353-1234 or email Dozortsev.wines@gmail.com Facebook.com/@DozortsevandSonsEnterprises and Instagram/dozortsevandsons.

About MD&S Distributors:

MD&S Distributors is a wine & spirits wholesaler in Connecticut that was founded in 2018, by Russell & Vincent Melita. Their mission is to bring premium, world class brands that over deliver on value and to be the first-choice distributor to their and consumers. Since their inception, they have grown to over 300 on and off premise accounts in Connecticut, with new brands arriving every month. For more information, visit mdsdistributors.com or call (203) 267-4488.

For More Information:

https://www.littlewaterdistillery.com/