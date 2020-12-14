New Arrivals At 82° West Distilling Just In Time For The Holidays

Tampa, FL — 82° West Distilling launches Cabana Boy, a naturally infused pineapple-flavored rum. Inspired by a tropical escape, Cabana Boy transports you to paradise with a piña colada in hand. Named by an avid rum drinker and visitor of the 82° West Distilling, Cabana Boy is representative of 82° West’s on-going collaboration with the Seminole Heights locals in which the distillery is located.

Developed through constant experimentation and iteration, 82° West rums evoke a celebration of rum’s centuries-long allure. The owner, Kevin Casey, is passionate about the versatility of rum and its flavor. Highlighting a range of natural flavors 82° West has a rum for everyone. “Our flavored rums, like Cabana Boy, are very popular crowd-pleasers that make delicious cocktails. We pride ourselves on offering a product that’s high-quality and naturally delicious, with varieties for every palate,” said Casey, “I believe our rum could convert even the most stubborn whiskey or vodka drinker—it’s that good.”

Alongside the reveal of Cabana Boy, 82° West Distilling has launched three limited-edition holiday rum bundles to celebrate the gift-giving spirit of the holiday season. The Brunch Bundle ($67.20) is the perfect opportunity to add an extra buzz to a cup of coffee with three warm flavors: Vanilla Voyage, Bombshell, and Joffrey’s Special. The Tropical Bundle ($73.60) is perfect for a Florida Christmas with three fruit flavors: Coconut Breeze, Cabana Boy and Paradise. Finally, 82°W is offering shoppers a chance to design their perfect gift with a Build-Your-Own Bundle ($75.00) of any three flavors.

The most current updates on 82° West Distilling are available on the following social media channels:

Facebook: @82westdistilling

Instagram: @82westdistilling

About 82° West Distilling:

Located in historic Seminole Heights, 82° West Distilling is the first rum distillery in Tampa. 82° West Distilling uses all natural ingredients, from spices to flavorings, distilling the finest quality rum. Each flavor is carefully crafted through a refining process to uncover a perfectly balanced spirit. The distillery offers tours, a tasting room to try new flavors, and a retail shop filled with rum and merchandise for the sailor at heart.

For More Information:

https://www.82westrum.com/