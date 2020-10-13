New Riff Distilling Announces Limited ‘Black is Beautiful’ Edition Benefiting Cincinnati Music Accelerator

Newport, KY — New Riff Distilling announced a limited-edition release of the distillery’s flagship bourbon as part of the worldwide “Black is Beautiful” initiative. Available Oct. 12, bottles will feature a custom etching showcasing the symbolism of the movement. For more information, visit New Riff’s social media channels.

Black is Beautiful is a collaborative effort between the brewing and spirits community and its customers to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. Its mission is to bridge the gap that’s been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color. Launched this summer by Marcus Baskerville of Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio, Texas, the initiative also donates to local organizations that support equality and inclusion. New Riff is joining with more than 1,100 breweries and distilleries in all 50 states and across 21 countries, including several Greater Cincinnati breweries who have joined the collaboration. For more information about the Black is Beautiful collaborative, visit blackisbeautiful.beer.

“Participating in the Black is Beautiful initiative seemed like a natural fit for New Riff, and not just because we also have roots in the beer community,” Brand Ambassador Alina Allread said. “We believe in equality, transparency and in the ripple effect that takes place when we work on improving our own corner of the world. We are fortunate to work for a company that is richly diverse at every level, but we know our reality does not exist in an echo chamber. If we can work on our own corner and spread love, inclusivity and acceptance — then our efforts can ripple out and we can not only help inspire others to do the same, but we can continue to educate and grow within our own ranks to ensure New Riff Distilling remains an example of how it can be — and how it should be.”

New Riff will donate 100% of proceeds from the special release to the Cincinnati Music Accelerator, an organization committed to assisting artists across the diversity spectrum. “CMA’s core values of service, community and diversity align with ours at New Riff Distilling,” Allread said.

An online pre-sale begins Oct. 12 at newriffdistilling.com, with pick-up beginning Oct. 14. A socially-distanced and limited capacity cocktail pop-up event will take place 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the distillery, 24 Distillery Way, with additional bottles for sale. Representatives from the CMA, members of the minority business community, and the team from New Riff will be in attendance.

Kentucky born and urban bred,New Riff is an independently-owned distillery in Northern Kentucky — the gateway to bourbon country.In 2014, founder Ken Lewis, a visionary Kentucky liquor retailer and entrepreneur, saw a need for a new riff on an old tradition when it came to Kentucky bourbon. The Newport, Ky., distillery produces bourbon, rye and Kentucky Wild Gin. Bourbon and rye are made with traditional sour mash methods and bottled-in-bond without chill filtration. Bourbon and rye are also available in single barrel selections, and the distillery boasts a popular private barrel selection program. New Riff sources its water from an aquifer under the distillery, accessed via a 100’ deep private well and providing water with four times as much dissolved minerals than found in other water supplies. New Riff believes in transparency, so all products feature an age statement and the mashbills are public. The modern venue hosts a variety of events from Shake & Stir mixology classes to Cocktails & Conversation monthly discussions and offers an on-site bar, The Aquifer.

