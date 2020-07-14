Nikka Whisky Introduces Nikka Days

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s time to brighten up the bar cart with a new blended whisky from the award-winning Nikka Whisky. With more than 80 years of mastery in blending, Nikka introduces NIKKA DAYS (40% ABV), a delicious whisky for everyday drinking occasions. Imported by San Francisco’s Hotaling & Co., NIKKA DAYS features bright and modern packaging to reflect the floral and smooth whisky within and will be available for purchase at select retailers for $49.99, beginning in July 2020.

Both the flavors and appearance of NIKKA DAYS were designed to highlight the bright side of whisky and whisky consumption. The blend is structured by the mellow and smooth Coffey Grain Whisky and aromatic non-peated Miyagikyo malts, along with a touch of Coffey Malt Whisky and Yoichi malts to enhance the bright sweetness and rich body. The complex and delicate blend results in an extremely silky mouthfeel, with fruity and floral flavors that rise and expand, leaving behind a delightful aftertaste.

“As the name suggests, NIKKA DAYS has been developed for whisky lovers who appreciate fine drinks on any casual day,” says Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky international business development manager. “This elegant whisky can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, in a simple highball or refreshing cocktail. We hope that NIKKA DAYS will complement and elevate your day.”

“With a unique and modern design, NIKKA DAYS is an exciting addition to Hotaling & Co.’s extensive portfolio of curated whiskies and artisanal spirits,” says Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese. “NIKKA DAYS comes after the release of Nikka From The Barrel, named the 2018 Whisky of the Year byWhisky Advocate, both showcasing the blender’s skills at their peak.”

Tasting Notes

(40% ABV; 750ml; $49.99 SRP)

AROMA: Fresh and fruity with white flowers, orange blossoms, pear, and citrus

FLAVOR: Light and smooth – cereals, malt, toffee, roasted nuts and vanilla

FINISH: Dry apricot, malt, vanilla, elusive peat

The Nikka range also includes Nikka From The Barrel (51.4% ABV, $65 SRP), named the 2018 Whisky of the Year byWhisky Advocate, Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky (45% ABV, $75 SRP), the only malted barley whisky distilled in a column still, Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky (45% ABV, SRP $70), an elevation of the style of whisky that is more typically used for blending and rarely bottled on its own, and Nikka Coffey Gin (47% ABV, $50 SRP) and Nikka Coffey Vodka (40% ABV, $45 SRP) which arrived stateside in 2017.

NIKKA DAYS will be distributed in California, New York, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Florida and Tennessee, expanding in 2021. For more information, visit HotalingandCo.com or email info@hotalingandco.com. Follow Nikka on Instagram @nikkawhiskyusa.

About The Nikka Whisky Distilling Co.

The founder of Nikka and the father of Japanese whisky, Masataka Taketsuru, received his training in Scotland before founding Nikka in 1934 with the establishment of the Yoichi Distillery on the island of Hokkaido. Taketsuru’s early successes prompted the development of a second distillery, Miyagikyo, in 1969, this time built on the island of Honshu in the foothills of the Miyagi prefecture, in the Northern part of Honshu.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco importer & distiller, offers the finest curated portfolio of premium artisanal spirits. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junípero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 26th year of distilling and its 10th year of commercially uniting artisan distillers from around the world and sharing their stories to discerning consumers.

Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, No.3 Gin, HINE Cognac, Lot 40 Rye Whisky, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

For More Information:

https://www.hotalingandco.com