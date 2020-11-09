Nikka Whisky Releases Refined Taketsuru Pure Malt

SAN FRANCISCO – This fall 2020, Nikka Whisky, known for its mastery in blending, releases a refined Taketsuru Pure Malt (43% ABV; $79.99 SRP), a smooth blend of 100% malt whiskies to showcase the contrast and balance from Nikka’s two distilleries: Yoichi and Miyagikyo. Imported by San Francisco’sHotaling & Co. and named after Nikka’s founder Masataka Taketsuru, the whisky features a new label design, and will be available beginning November 2020.

Taketsuru Pure Malt is a blended malt whisky named after Nikka’s founder Masataka Taketsuru, the first Japanese who mastered whisky-making in Scotland and brought this expertise back to Japan. The influence of ex-sherry casks remains as the key profile, but the enhanced presence of Yoichi’s malt characteristics helps to further enrich the mouthfeel and smokiness, providing even greater depth and balance to the resulting blend. Coupled with the new package design, this updated expression embodies Taketsuru and the art of blending Nikka inherited from its founder. The label represents both sides of Nikka’s founder, inheriting the serious and traditional elements from the previous design, while also incorporating the modern and playful side of Masataka Taketsuru. Patterns of bamboo (take) leaves and crane (tsuru) birds are also elegantly depicted.

“The refined Taketsuru Pure Malt is an exciting evolution of our founder’s namesake blend,” says Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky international business development manager. “We have refined the formula and design to represent both sides of Masataka’s personality, being a disciplined craftsman and a person of curiosity and open-mindedness. We hope this expression will be enjoyed by connoisseurs and storytellers seeking high quality whiskies with rich stories behind.”

“Taketsuru is one of Nikka’s signature expressions and any bottle bearing his name comes with high expectations,” says Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese. “The package and liquid refinement of Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt celebrates the brand’s rich past and the portfolio continues to contribute to Hotaling & Co.’s artisanal world whiskies that are truly special.”

The Nikka range also includes the newly released Yoichi Single Malt Whisky Finished in Apple Brandy Barrels (40% ABV, $249.99 SRP) and Miyagikyo Single Malt Whisky Finished in Apple Brandy Barrels (40% ABV, $249.99 SRP); Nikka Days (40% ABV, $50 SRP), an elegant whisky for everyday drinking occasions; Nikka From The Barrel (51.4% ABV, $65 SRP), named the 2018 Whisky of the Year byWhisky Advocate; Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky (45% ABV, $75 SRP), the malted barley whisky distilled in a column still; Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky (45% ABV, SRP $70), an elevation of the style of whisky that is more typically used for blending and rarely bottled on its own, and Nikka Coffey Gin (47% ABV, $50 SRP), and Nikka Coffey Vodka (40% ABV, $45 SRP), which arrived stateside in 2017.

For more information, visit HotalingandCo.com or email info@hotalingandco.com.Follow Nikka on Instagram @nikkawhiskyusa.

About The Nikka Whisky Distilling Co.

The founder of Nikka and the father of Japanese whisky, Masataka Taketsuru, received his training in Scotland before founding Nikka in 1934 with the establishment of the Yoichi Distillery on the island of Hokkaido. Taketsuru’s early successes prompted the development of a second distillery, Miyagikyo, in 1969, this time built on the island of Honshu in the foothills of the Miyagi prefecture, in the Northern part of Honshu.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco importer & distiller, offers the finest curated portfolio of premium artisanal spirits. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 26th year of distilling and its 10th year of commercially uniting artisan distillers from around the world and sharing their stories to discerning consumers.

Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, No.3 Gin, HINE Cognac, Lot 40 Rye Whisky, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

For More Information:

https://www.hotalingandco.com