NTWRK Partners With Luxury Jeweler Greg Yuna On Limited Edition 1800 Cristalino Tequila

NTWRK, the livestream shopping app that has been called the “QVC for Gen Z”, has partnered with world-renowned luxury artist and jeweler Greg Yuna to design a limited edition premium Tantalus in celebration of 1800 Cristalino Tequila. Created with luxury-grade details, premium heavyweight materials and artisan craftsmanship, the unboxing experience of this limited edition 1800 Cristalino Tantalus is meant to be a multi-sensory experience that surprises and delights with every layer.

The drawing for the Tantalus, which takes place only on the NTWRK app, will open on Monday, November 23rd at 12 p.m. PST and close on Sunday, December 27th at 12 p.m. PST. Winners will be announced five hours later at 5 p.m. PST during the drop episode on the NTWRK app.

About NTWRK:

NTWRK is the definitive mobile-first video shopping platform that seamlessly blends entertainment and commerce, giving brands, artists, and personalities the ability to create original content and sell exclusive products to NTWRK’s global audience. The innovative model of daily exclusive product drops, live videos, engaging hosts, native purchases and social distribution creates a high energy and wide-reaching experience for partners and users. NTWRK was founded in October 2018. Additional information about NTWRK may be found at thentwrk.com | Instagram: @NTWRK | App: iOS, Android

About Greg Yuna:

Colloquially known as “Mr. Flawless,” Greg Yuna’s creativity and unique aesthetic drives the design direction of his luxury jewelry brand Greg Yüna’s contemporary collections of precious jewelry, apparel, accessories and artwork. Yuna’s clientele includes top celebrities in music, sports and film.

About 1800 Cristalino:

1800 Cristalino is a new ultra-premium expression from the world’s most awarded tequila line, 1800 Tequila. Similar to precious gems, 1800 Cristalino begins with natural materials that are completely transformed through time, pressure, craftsmanship and care. 1800 Cristalino employs an innovative filtering technique, which strips away color while achieving a smoother, deeper tasting and clear crystal sipping spirit, merging both the visual and sensory.

