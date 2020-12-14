Ohza Welcomes Roster of Celebrity Investors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Ohza, one of the fastest growing canned cocktail companies in the US, has differentiated itself by bringing authentic “champagne cocktails” to market that use premium sparkling wine and real juice, yet have a similar calorie count to hard seltzer. Continuing to set itself apart from competitors, Ohza is welcoming Olympic Gold Medalist and American soccer player Kelley O’Hara, NBA-star Chandler Parsons, musical artist Iann Dior and others, as investors and partners in the brand.

O’Hara holds two FIFA Women’s World Cup Championship titles and an Olympic gold medal, while Parsons, a professional basketball player who most recently played for the Atlanta Hawks, is known for his nine successful years in the NBA. Additionally, Dominique Wilkins, former Atlanta Hawks player and Hall of Famer, has also joined the Ohza team. Alongside notable athletes, musical artist Iann Dior, known for his most recent Billboard #1 song “Mood” and #1 Album “I’m Gone”, has also become part of the brand. With varied backgrounds, experiences, and connections, each bring Ohza more than just capital, as they also will serve as ambassadors for the brand.

“I was intrigued by the concept of a canned mimosa. After tasting Ohza – and loving it – I knew I wanted to get involved, as I genuinely believe they’re making something special,” said O’Hara. “The flavor profiles are delicious, and they’re made with natural ingredients, which makes drinking an Ohza that much more enjoyable.”

Ohza has gained a significant amount of traction through its direct-to-consumer sales and its presence in well-known retail stores, including Wegmans and Whole Foods Market. Despite being on track to earn 30 times its 2019 revenue this year, Ohza believes there is significant room for growth through their online platform, continued product innovation, and retail expansion.

“While we’ve seen early success since launching less than 18 months ago, we are still in the infancy stages of reaching our full potential,” said Founder of Ohza, Ryan Ayotte. He also recognizes the power and influence that partnerships with public figures like Parsons, O’Hara, and Iann Dior have, who are not only authentic fans of the brand, but also bring diversified backgrounds and relationships to help fuel the brand’s growth.

About Ohza

Ohza was founded in June 2019 by Ryan Ayotte after attempting to mix mimosas with his friends on a tippy boat off of Cape Cod, MA. As a “champagne cocktail” company, Ohza uses quality sparkling wine and real juice like you would when making mimosas yourself, but with fewer calories, less sugar, and ready-to-drink. Now available in four flavors, Ohza is considered one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail companies in the US. Ohza is available direct to consumers in 43 states at ohzamimosas.com, as well as at 1700+ retailers in the Northeast, including Whole Foods and Wegmans. Follow Ohza on Instagram and Twitter @ohzamimosas, and like on Facebook.

