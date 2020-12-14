State 38 Distilling Releases New Whiskeys, New Packaging

Golden, CO: For the first time, whiskey enthusiasts will be able to get State 38’s Straight Rye and Wheat Whiskeys in Colorado retail stores. In addition to the new whiskeys, State 38 Distilling, based in Golden, Colorado, is rolling out a brand new package for all of its whiskeys including its Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Peat-Smoked Whisky.

“Much like the whiskey category, our brand continues to grow,” said State 38 Distilling Owner and Founding Partner Sean Smiley. “We continue to evolve the way we make our whiskeys and the look and feel of the overall brand.”

State 38 now offers a full line-up of whiskeys including:

Straight Wheat Whiskey : Made with Colorado grains, State 38 Straight Wheat Whiskey, has an earthy tone with a slight sweetness. You’ll find notes of cinnamon and vanilla in this straight whiskey. (90 Proof)

: Made with Colorado grains, State 38 Straight Wheat Whiskey, has an earthy tone with a slight sweetness. You’ll find notes of cinnamon and vanilla in this straight whiskey. (90 Proof) Straight Rye Whiskey : A spicy rye made from Colorado grains, State 38 Straight Rye Whiskey has notes of butterscotch, burnt fig and cherry. (90 Proof)

: A spicy rye made from Colorado grains, State 38 Straight Rye Whiskey has notes of butterscotch, burnt fig and cherry. (90 Proof) Colorado Bourbon Whiskey : With hints of cherry and fruit notes complementing an oak nose and sweet caramel front, State 38 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey is double-distilled – first, “on the grain” to carry the deep, rich smooth grain flavor into the distilled spirit. (90 Proof)

: With hints of cherry and fruit notes complementing an oak nose and sweet caramel front, State 38 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey is double-distilled – first, “on the grain” to carry the deep, rich smooth grain flavor into the distilled spirit. (90 Proof) Peat-Smoked Whiskey: Reminiscent of an Islay whiskey, the Peat-Smoked Whisky is made with grains sourced from Scotland including real Scottish peat smoked malted barley. The result is a soft oak nose with a vibrant peat smoke front and rich chocolate finish. (80 Proof)

“We’re based in beautiful Golden, Colorado, and we wanted a label that reflected the area and overall premium nature of the brand,” said State 38 Distilling Owner and Managing Partner Don Hammond. “The bottle shape, a departure from our square bottles, is more reminiscent of a traditional whiskey bottle, and the label colors are influenced by our surroundings – from the nearby Red Rocks to the blue Colorado skies.”

Rolling out in late-November, the new products will be available at major retailers from throughout Colorado and prices will range from $40 – $55. State 38 is proudly distributed by RNDC throughout the state of Colorado.

About State 38 Distilling

Based in Golden, Colorado (400 Corporate Cir B, Golden, CO 80401) State 38 Distilling crafts high-quality spirits that are drinkably different – from a Colorado Bourbon Whiskey with cherry and fruit notes to Peat-Smoked Whisky and Agave spirits. The Distillery also produces Damn Good Spirits, a locally made value-priced line that includes gin, vodka and absinthe.

For More Information:

https://www.state38.com