Treaty Oak Distilling Introduces The Day Drinker Texas Bourbon

Texas-based Treaty Oak Distilling has announced the launch of its newest bourbon, The Day Drinker Texas Bourbon.

Much like Treaty Oak’s award-winning flagship offering, Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon, The Day Drinker Texas Bourbon is a 100% Texas-made, grain-to-glass bourbon that’s born from Texas wheat and yellow no.1 corn from Barton Springs Mill, proofed using limestone-filtered water and aged for one year under the hot Texas sun. At just 80-proof (compared to Ghost Hill’s 95-proof), The Day Drinker is the ideal Treaty Oak expression for everyday sipping, end-of-summer imbibing and, of course, day drinking.

The Day Drinker is a Certified Texas Whiskey, and the distinct Texas elements – from the unique profile provided by the Hill Country aging climate to the locally-sourced corn and wheat – shine through to make a unique and special bourbon. Tasting notes include sweet kettle corn, buttery vanilla, fresh wheat, soft allspice and a cinnamon finish.

Treaty Oak fans can get their hands on a bottle at Treaty Oak’s Distillery in Dripping Springs, Texas starting on September 1, but otherwise, this release will be available online (shoptreatyoak.com) for shipping around the country, as well as at select retailers in TX, FL and CA, beginning on September 15. It will also be rolled out in additional markets nationwide following the September 15 launch. The Day Drinker will be available in 375ml bottles (MSRP $13.99) and 750ml bottles (MSRP $25.99).

For More Information:

https://www.treatyoakdistilling.com/whiskey