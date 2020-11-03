Vision Wine & Spirits Announces New Broker Partnership in Louisiana with Select Brands

Baton Rouge, LA – Vision Wine & Spirits, the national sales & import division of Martignetti Companies, is pleased to announce a new broker partnership with Select Brands Inc. for the state of Louisiana. Select Brands has been appointed to represent the entire Vision portfolio. Brands include Ron del Barrilito, Ron Centenario, VDKA 6100, Dashfire, San Felice Wines, Rock Rose Gin, Barr an Uisce Irish Whiskey and Thomas Henry Sodas.

Select Brands was established in 1997 as a brokerage firm for fine wines and spirits. Due to a great partnership, Select Brands has become one of Louisiana’s finest representatives for the industry. The partners, Dwayne Shockley and Bernie Ralston, have a combined tenure of over 63 years of experience with wines and beverages.

“We are excited to have such dedicated and diligent professionals in the Select team representing Vision Wine & Spirits, and we believe they will be an invaluable piece of the business we have built and continue to build together,” said Marquel Dougherty, the Southwest Division Manager for Vision Wine & Spirits.

Vision Wine & Spirits is a national importing company that represents a portfolio of high-quality wine and spirit brands. The company specializes in products that are traceable to the place they were born, that are transparent and tell a unique story. They are proud to share these stories of authenticity, craftsmanship, a sense of place with our partners across the US.

Vision Wine & Spirits is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908.

For More Information:

http://visionwineandspirits.com