You & Yours Introduces Cucumber Mint Vodka Soda RTD

San Diego, CA – You & Yours Distilling Co. is excited to announce the introduction of Cucumber Mint Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML) to its ever growing line of craft-distilled canned cocktails. This new ready-to-drink flavor is available not only at the San Diego distillery’s tasting room, but also where spirits are sold throughout California, Texas, Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. In May, You & Yours canned cocktails also became available in Maine through Nappi Distributors.

Cucumber Mint Vodka Soda’s clean, crisp hit of cucumber and bright, grassy mint provide the perfect backdrop to You & Yours’ 100% grape-based and distilled on-site Y&Y Vodka. Pair this flavor with any leisure time activity, from at-home spa days to summer-time pool lounging.

“We are thrilled to be able to keep building on our canned cocktail offerings, which allows us to share the You & Yours experience with spirits and cocktail enthusiasts throughout the country,” says Laura Johnson, founder of You & Yours Distilling Co. “Having such high standards with our tasting room cocktail program, we are equally dedicated in continuing to create an on-the-go product that not only features quality ingredients, but is also fun and pleasing to any palate.”

Opened to the public in 2017, You & Yours is California’s first urban destination distillery that not only provides high-quality, transparent spirits made with sustainable practices and top-notch ingredients, but also a welcoming and enjoyable tasting experience for all. The You & Yours canned cocktails launched in October 2018 and are currently available in the additional six gluten-free flavors, which are made with all-natural ingredients and feature You & Yours’ award-winning Y&Y Vodka, Sunday or London Dry Gins:

Gin & Tonic (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Vodka Mule (8% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Cranberry Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Key Lime Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

Tangerine Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML))

Blood Orange Gin & Tonic (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

You & Yours canned cocktails can be purchased for $15 (suggested retail price) for one 12 oz. 4-pack. It’s also suggested to ask your local retailer to carry You & Yours if not found on shelves. During the COVID-19 pandemic, California residents can also purchase and have Your & Yours products shipped directly to them from the distillery’s online store.

ABOUT YOU & YOURS DISTILLING CO.

Founded by Laura Johnson & Luke Mahoney in 2015 and opened to the public in 2017, You & Yours is California’s first urban destination distillery. Utilizing a custom-built hybrid eau de vie still, You & Yours strives to not only provide high-quality, transparent spirits made with sustainable practices and top-notch ingredients, but also a welcoming and enjoyable tasting experience for all. Today, all You & Yours spirits and canned cocktails can be found not just behind the bar and in retailers across California, but also throughout the United States. You & Yours was created for the purpose of bringing people together over elevated imbibing experiences, which became the foundation for the distillery’s name: by You & Yours, for you and yours.

For More Information:

https://youandyours.com/