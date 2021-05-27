375 Park Avenue Spirits Partners With Tommy Bahama Spirits’ For Sales And Distribution

Louisville, KY — 375 Park Avenue Spirits, a division of the Sazerac Company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply and distribution agreement withTommy Bahama Spirits. Under this agreement, 375 Park Avenue Spirits will assume responsibility for all sales and operational functions as well as support Tommy Bahama Spirits’ marketing efforts.

“Whether it be spirits, home furnishings or apparel, the Tommy Bahama brand has a proven track record of creating quality products that inspire and encourage the relaxed, carefree lifestyle it embodies,” says Jason Schladenhauffen, president and CEO of 375 Park Avenue Spirits. “This unique collection of craft spirits and RTD (ready-to-drink) products have already won numerous awards and created a loyal following due to its superior taste and the island state-of-mind exuded from every sip. We’re excited to hit the ground running – in our flip-flops – to expand the availability of this portfolio across the U.S.”

A pioneer in the art of relaxation, the Tommy Bahama brand represents the desire to escape the everyday and live life as if it were one long weekend. Produced and handcrafted by Coral Cay Distilling, Tommy Bahama Spirits embraces the island lifestyle with a distinctive portfolio of tropically-inspired spirits and RTD canned cocktails. From authentic flavored vodkas and an island gin to Cuban-style rum and rum-finished rye whisky, the brand’s culture and attention-to-detail has resulted in superior craft beverages that are inspired, innovative and emanate the Tommy Bahama way of living.

“Tommy Bahama Spirits is thrilled to be working with 375 Park Avenue Spirits on this venture to distribute our bespoke portfolio across the US market,” says Jeff Soehren, partner and head of distillery operations for Coral Cay Distilling. “This new partnership will allow us to reach the Tommy Bahama Paradise Nation and beyond with these award-winning spirits. It is rare that legacy, authenticity, innovation and inspiration come together in such an integrated way as a path to find your island lifestyle.”

Recently, Tommy Bahama Spirits was recognized with a remarkable six medals at the2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), including the prestigious Double Gold for Tommy Bahama Mango Vodka. Additionally, the2021 SIP Awards bestowed six medals to the brand, with Tommy Bahama Cucumber Vodka taking home the distinguished Platinum medal.

Tommy Bahama Spirits will be available from 375 Park Avenue Spirits beginning on July 1, 2021. Available products will include: Tommy Bahama Island Gin (46.5% ABV, 750ml SRP: $54.99); Vodka (40% ABV, 750ml SRP: $29.99); Cucumber Vodka (40% ABV, 750ml SRP: $29.99); Mango Vodka (40% ABV, 750ml SRP: $29.99); Rye Whisky (46.5% ABV, 750ml SRP: $54.99); Tommy No. 2 Rum (40% ABV, 750ml SRP: $34.99); Bourbon (46.5% ABV, SRP: $64.99); and four ready-to-drink Tommy Sparkling Vodka Travelers (5% ABV, four-pack SRP varies: $9.99-10.99): Hibiscus Lime, Island Orange, Mango Citrus and Island Tonic. Tommy Bahama Casks, a custom, limited-edition private cask program featuring personalized aged spirits such as American single malt, bourbon, rum and gin, will also be available.

About 375 Park Avenue Spirits

375 Park Avenue Spirits specializes in the premium- to luxury-spirit categories and our portfolio includes numerous expressions from leading international producers. Founded as Luctor International, LLC in 1981, 375 Park Avenue Spirits joined the Sazerac Company in early 2015 to act as an independent, yet fully integrated sales and marketing affiliate. The company is known today for creating an environment of growth for supplier partners in the domestic market for renown brands like Van Gogh Vodka from Holland, Sobieski Vodka from Poland, Cutty Sark Blended Scotch, J.P. Wiser’s Canadian Whisky, Paul John Single Malt Whisky from India, Scapegrace Gin from New Zealand, Novo Fogo Cachaca and many others.

About Sazerac

Sazerac is one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia and Canada.

About Tommy Bahama Spirits

Coral Cay Distilling is the bespoke distiller and marketer of Tommy Bahama Spirits, recognized as an industry leader in design innovation and luxury relaxation. With utilizing all known distillation methods, the company’s diverse cocktail-centric portfolio includes flavored vodkas, island gins, rum, rye whisky and bourbon at premium price points. The company’s product category includes spirits, RTD’s, ready-to-serve cocktails, craft beer and wine spritzers, which are distributed through 375 Park Avenue Spirits, finer establishments and select internet retailers.

About Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama is part of Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Established in August 1992 with corporate headquarters in Seattle, Tommy Bahama is the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style in men’s and women’s sportswear, swimwear, accessories, footwear and a complete home furnishings collection. The company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 17 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on TommyBahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers.

For More Information:

http://www.375park.com/