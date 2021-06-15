A New Look For Easy Rider Bourbon

Hood River Distillers, the oldest and largest importer, distiller and marketer of distilled spirits in the Northwest, is re-launching their Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Easy Rider. Aged for four years in new, charred American Oak barrels and bottled at 80 proof with glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood, Easy Rider’s layered flavors summon notes of summer sweet corn, vanilla, soft malt, and spicy peppercorn with a worn leather finish. The classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon is made for those who seek a life of freedom and independence.

“Easy Rider is not just a clever name, it is a really good 4-year bourbon. It’s an easy-drinking, go-to whiskey that is great neat, on the rocks or in any classic bourbon cocktail.” says Senior Brand Manager, Keri Meuret. “Our hope is to be out celebrating the rider at events and rallies across the country very soon, and we are excited about reinvigorating this brand with a new look.”

While the name and design take inspiration from riders and the motorcycle enthusiast lifestyle, Easy Rider is approachable across audiences with its great-tasting, smooth flavor. The new label designed by creative agency, North, has brought stronger visibility to the brand on shelf , with design elements and a new color palette inspired by motorcycle clubs and shops across the country. The shift from black to a lighter, more eye-catching presentation is fitting for this bourbon, while keeping the strong brand eagle icon, and tagline, “Live Free. Ride Easy.”

Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon is available in 1.0L, 750ML, and 50ML sizes, with the standard 750ML retailing for $24.95. Easy Rider is now available for purchase at the Hood River Distillers Tasting Room, and in liquor stores across the greater Pacific Northwest, Colorado, Georgia and Texas.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Hood River Distillers is the Northwest’s largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits. Timberline Vodka, Big Gin, Batanga Tequila, Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Trail’s End Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with Oregon Oak, Clear Creek, McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt, Sinfire Cinnamon Whiskies, Lucid Absinthe Supérieure, ULLR Nordic Libation, Yazi Ginger Vodka, Double Mountain Hopped Whiskey, Lewis and Clark, HRD Vodka and the complete line of Monarch distilled spirits are distributed across the country.

For More Information:

https://easyriderwhiskey.com