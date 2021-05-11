Bacardi Limited Donates $100,000 To Support India COVID-19 Efforts

Hamilton, Bermuda – Bacardi Limited announced a USD $100,000 contribution to Give India to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 virus. Funding provided by Bacardi is earmarked to provide immediate assistance to local relief agencies working to mitigate the worsening impact of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Additionally, the Bacardi team on the ground in India have provided funding for oxygen concentrators to be sent to a local NGO offering humanitarian aid to marginalized communities. To support its employees in-market, Bacardi offers free access to confidential counseling to ensure wellbeing is top of mind during these challenging times.

“As a family-owned company for nearly 160 years, we have always been committed to supporting our people and their communities,” says Vijay Subramaniam, Regional President of Bacardi in Africa, Middle East and Asia. “We know this moment is incredibly trying but if this past year and the pandemic have taught us anything it’s the power of coming together to overcome challenges. We are committed to helping the people and communities in India who have supported Bacardi for many years.”

Bacardi has had a presence in India since 1997 and today employs more than 300 people in the market. This year, Bacardi India received its third consecutive certification for Great Place to Work in India – a nod to a strong company culture and its commitment to taking care of its people.

In early 2020, 14 Bacardi sites across the globe, working with local partners, helped produce more than 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of hand sanitizers, as demand exceeded supply. Across the sites, Bacardi harnessed its global production power, resources, and processes to supply the much-needed alcohol essential for the increased production of hand sanitizers. India was among the countries that received donations of hand sanitizers, produced with the help of Bacardi, for distribution to local organizations and emergency responders.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, GREY GOOSE vodka, PATRÓN tequila, DEWAR’S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF vodka. Founded nearly 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

For More Information:

https://www.bacardilimited.com/