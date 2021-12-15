Bare Bone Vodka Targets Bourbon Drinkers with Single Ingredient Distillation

HOUSTON, Texas – Bare Bone Vodka is carving out a new niche in the vodka category. While most other vodkas use only a single ingredient in distillation, Bare Bone Vodka, inspired by bourbon, created a unique, two grain mash bill of Texas grown corn and wheat. Handcrafted in Texas, this singular vodka is finished using a triple charcoal filtration for an enhanced smoothness of character.

“The origin of Bare Bone Vodka actually lies in an outlandish bet I made with a group of friends,” laughs Justin McColgan, Bare Bone Vodka founder. “I challenged them that I could make the best vodka in America—a vodka that would beat any other they would put on the table in a blind taste test. Eighteen months and 82 blends later, I now have six $100 bills framed on my wall.”

What started as a bet amongst friends became a logical next step for the beverage industry veteran. With over 10 years spent as president of a highly-regarded Napa winery and having held various leadership positions in spirits consulting, McColgan was well-suited to take up the challenge.

“What makes Bare Bone Vodka special is its grain bill. Similar to that of bourbon, the distinctive use of corn and wheat creates a flavor and texture unrivaled in vodka production,” continues Justin. “We meticulously choose only the best American grains; vodka and bourbon drinkers alike will be left feeling satisfied.”

Bare Bone Vodka is round and complex, showcasing an array of aromas including citrus peel, caramel, and sweet cream. The palate expresses flavors of vanilla, lemon curd, and white pepper. Recommended serves include the classic Mule, the perennial beach favorite Fruit Crushes, and, of course, on the rocks or simply neat.

Bare Bone Vodka is also a low calorie alcoholic beverage with zero carbs, fats, and sugars. It is the perfect accompaniment to many of today’s health conscious lifestyle choices, such as low carb and paleo friendly diets. It is naturally gluten free as the distillation process removes 100% of the gluten from the grains used in production. Bare Bone Vodka can be found in Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Missouri.

About Bare Bone Vodka

