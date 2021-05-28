Bluecoat Gin Introduces Gin For DIY Hard Seltzer Drinks

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Distilling, which in 2006 created the American Dry Gin category with the introduction of Bluecoat American Dry Gin, unveils its first new spirit since 2018 – Bluecoat Gin For Seltzer (94 proof).

How much: SRP $30.99/750ml bottle

When it will be available: July

Where to get it: Retail focus will begin in PA, NJ, DE, MD, and Washington, D.C., with additional markets to come.

What’s it for?

Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is the one-step answer for consumers looking to elevate from drinking to cocktailing. Refreshing with a botanical mix highlighted by organic, dried tropical yuzu and whole black limes, Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is perfect for mixing with your favorite soda water and is ideal for those moments that call for convenient, refreshing drinks, but perhaps also call for a more sophisticated flavor profile and a presentation that’s more refined than a canned, ready-to-drink cocktail can deliver. Just combine one part Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer and three parts premium club soda or seltzer over fresh ice in a long glass, stir to chill, and you’ve created a DIY hard seltzer – a proper drink with a quality base spirit.

And for those classic hard seltzer consumption moments – summer day drinking, at the beach, on the boat, camping, etc – it’s a perfect “seltzer spike”: Crack the can, take a swig, spike with Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer, swirl a couple times, and enjoy.

Why now?

It’s been reported that sales of hard seltzer “are up nearly 600% over the past two years and are forecast to top $15 billion in the US alone by 2025.”

Said Andrew Auwerda, founder and CEO of Philadelphia Distilling: “Hard seltzer is a white-hot trend at the moment, but we see room for improvement both on the consumption experience and the flavor profile. For a newer generation of drinker, hard seltzers are as ubiquitous as beer, and in some cases what they think of when they think of ‘cocktailing.’ But as more and more people entertain at home, there’s room in the marketplace for an elevated seltzer experience beyond just cracking open a can for your guests or pointing to the cooler. We think Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is that answer.”

He continued, “While our classic, original Bluecoat American Dry Gin is perfect in a Martini and Gin & Tonic, Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is best served with seltzer, or soda water. We made it specifically with this in mind.”

The Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer bottle features an easy-to-grab-and-go neck. Clad in frosted white glass and anchored by a lattice-textured base, the presentation makes for a home bar statement piece.

