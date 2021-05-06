Brockmans Gin Expands Distribution To Washington and Minnesota

NEW YORK, NY —Brockmans Gin, the award-winning, super-premium new-style gin, is expanding its distribution footprint in the US, adding Washington and Minnesota to the growing list of markets where Brockmans is sold. Working with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing, Brockmans’ national sales and marketing partner, the brand has appointed American Northwest Distributors in Washington and Vinocopia Distributors in Minnesota to secure retail and on-premise placements and ultimately, introduce new consumers to the gin ‘like no other’.

Matthew Argenti, Brand Director, USA for Brockmans Gin commented, “With the addition of these markets, Brockmans expands its US distribution to include 28 states in all regions of the country. As we continue to build Brockmans’ presence throughout the US, Blue Ridge and our distributor partners have secured critical retail and on-premise successes. Brockmans is now in full distribution in top grocery chains throughout Florida and Texas, has secured national distribution in one of the country’s largest wine & spirits retail chains and more than doubled distribution in control state markets. We are excited to continue to build on the brand’s remarkable momentum in Washington and Minnesota as well.”

Brockmans Gin has been awarded 20 medals in a variety of prestigious international taste competitions. Most recently, Brockmans won a Platinum medal at the 2020 SIP Awards, the only awards platform judged entirely by consumers. Brockmans also won Double Gold at the inaugural U.S. PR%F Spirit Awards and Gold Medals at the UK-based Spirits Masters Awards and U.S.-based Artisan Spirits Awards.

Brockmans is available in 750ml at a suggested retail price of $34.99.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin that is so intensely smooth and exquisitely complex it can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in a range of classic and contemporary cocktails. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin botanicals with vibrantly fresh notes of citrus and coriander which combine beautifully with rounded soft notes of wild blueberries and blackberries, providing an exquisitely sensual and intensely smooth taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in select markets throughout the US.

https://www.brockmansgin.com/