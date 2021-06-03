CKBG Announces Largest Sustainability Project In Tequila

On the heels of a major US debut and robust distribution expansion in Q1 2021, Casa Komos Brands Group (CKBG) continues to grow and lead the industry in innovation by announcing a partnership between Tequila Komos and Casa Orendain to launch a new environmental stewardship project that will be the largest sustainability initiative in Tequila, Mexico.

As a part of the new environmental stewardship project, Tequila Komos and Tequila Orendain de Jalisco will expand upon the best-use of tequila by-products to the benefit of the community-at-large. Currently the “bagazo” and “vinaza” waste is turned into a compost for use in agriculture. However, they now intend to build upon CKBG CEO and Co-Founder Richard Betts’ pioneering work in Oaxaca. There, he turned Mezcal waste products into adobe bricks used for civic projects, and committed to making production more sustainable. The scale of this new environmental stewardship project could grow to at least 20 times the scale of the previous work with Mezcal waste products, all with the betterment of local communities in mind.

“We are deeply honored to work with Tequila Orendain de Jalisco on this initiative,” said CKBG CEO & Co-Founder Richard Betts. “We could not be more excited to scale this adobe project and to make a truly significant impact on the well-being of individuals and communities in Jalisco (and beyond).”

“We found environmentally-minded partners in the Tequila Komos team and are excited to join forces with them to implement sustainable solutions that truly benefit the local community” added Tequila Orendain de Jalisco CEO Juan Casados.

The project is expected to commence Summer 2021 and further cooperative efforts are expected to be announced shortly thereafter.

In addition to the sustainability project, CKBG also announced new talent, naming a new VP, Danielle McLaughlin, who brings a wealth of experience from a 10-year tenure at Moët Hennessy USA, the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH.

