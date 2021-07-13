Coconut Cartel Announces Expansion Into Seven New U.S. Markets

MIAMI, Fla. – Coconut Cartel Special Añejo, the premium Guatemalan rum proofed with fresh coconut water, has announced new distribution into seven new markets statewide. Marking the brand’s next stage of expansion, after launching in Georgia earlier this year, Coconut Cartel will be exclusively distributed in Texas by Green Light Distribution; North Star Spirits in Idaho; M.S. Walker in Rhode Island; Murphy Distributors in Connecticut; and Bacchus Imports in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware.

Coconut Cartel brings the best of Miami to the rest of the world in a bottle. In 2021, its founders became famous for their fresh branded coconuts, and their latest creation, Coconut Cartel Special Añejo, was inspired by their clients’ preference for serving their fresh coconuts with a shot of premium aged rum. What you’ll find inside the bottle embodies just that, a unique blend of Guatemalan Añejo Rum, aged for up to 12 years and cut to proof with real, fresh coconut water. The natural minerality in the coconut water makes its blend uniquely smooth, with notes of wood, vanilla and caramel at first, and a touch of coconut and salt at the finish. Coconut Cartel is refreshing, delicious and perfect for easy sipping. Its founders, Dani and Mike Zig are Miami natives of Guatemalan and Venezuelan descent; having spent many years living in Guatemala they developed a passion for local agriculture and premium rums.

“2021 is just the beginning of our growth and U.S. expansion!” Says Dani Zig, CEO and cofounder of Coconut Cartel. “We have spent the past two years building our brand in our home state of Florida, and throughout the pandemic, connecting with customers across the country via e-commerce and social media. We have learned more about who our customers are and where they live, and now we get to hit the road to bring Coconut Cartel to shelves near them.”

Coconut Cartel is now distributed in twelve U.S. markets including California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida, as well as international markets including the Bahamas and U.S. Virgin Islands. Further distribution markets are to be announced later this year.

Coconut Cartel is 40% Alcohol and 80 proof. It is available in 750ml bottles at a suggested retail price of $37.99. It is also available to ship nationwide through the Coconut Cartel website.

About Coconut Cartel

Coconut Cartel’s quality comes from decades of craftsmanship, fermentation and distilling methods, and a world-class aging house in Guatemala. Its innovation, however, is in the proprietary proofing process: Coconut Cartel’s rum distillate is aged in new, charred American White oak for up to 12 years. Instead of using filtered water to bring the cask strength rum down to bottle proof (40% ABV), fresh, locally sourced coconut water is used as the proofing agent. The natural minerals, sugars and salts found in coconut water smoothen the blend and add a unique viscosity to the rum, making it incredibly smooth and refreshing to sip. Coconut Cartel Special combines traditional, old school rum artistry and new school innovation. The result is a truly one-of-a-kind rum that appeals to a wide spectrum of consumers.

For More Information:

https://www.coconutcartel.co