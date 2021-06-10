Cointreau Challenges Andy Cohen, Courteney Cox And Daveed Diggs To The Ultimate Margarita Showdown

NEW YORK, NY — Cointreau, the premium orange liqueur at the heart of over 500 classic cocktails, including The Original Margarita, in partnership with Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, and GQ, is on the hunt to find America’s favorite summer margarita recipe. To kick off the search, the brands have teamed up with Emmy award-winning host Andy Cohen, home-chef and award-winning actress Courteney Cox and Tony and Grammy award-winning actor, rapper, songwriter, and producer Daveed Diggs to mix up innovative and fresh margarita recipes in The Ultimate Margarita Showdown beginning June 24.

As summer officially kicks off, the star studded margarita-drinking trio will go head-to-head to see who has what it takes to create the summer’s best margarita with Cointreau, shaking up their own creative spins on The Original Margarita. On behalf of The Ultimate Margarita Showdown winner, Cointreau will donate $100,000 to long-time partner, the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a non-profit organization committed to helping the bar & restaurant community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the hospitality sector rebounds from the pandemic, Cointreau continues to support the Independent Restaurant Coalition and all of the great people at the heart of our local bars and restaurants”, said Ian McLernon, President and CEO at Rémy Cointreau Americas. “The Ultimate Margarita Showdown competition continues this long term commitment to help support our local bars and restaurants. Andy, Courteney and Daveed are the perfect Cointreau margarita fans to help bring this competition to life, and we are thrilled to partner with them.”

Each competitor will be challenged to craft their own out-of-the-box margarita recipe to be judged on technique and style – but there’s an unexpected twist. They must incorporate one of three mystery ingredients provided by the challenger to create their exclusive margarita recipe. After the final sip, each competitor will then issue their own challenge with all new mystery ingredients. Starting July 7, margarita lovers across the country can join the fun by visiting bonappetit.com/margaritaseason and voting for their favorite celebrity margarita recipe.

The Ultimate Margarita Showdown marks the continuation of Cointreau’s Margarita Season in partnership with Condé Nast, a program that gives cocktail enthusiasts everywhere all of the tips, tricks and recipes they need to know as they sip on their favorite margarita all summer.

To vote for your favorite celebrity margarita recipe or to learn more about America’s #1 cocktail visit, cointreau.com. Voting for The Ultimate Margarita Showdown will close on August 4 with the winner announced on August 9.

About Cointreau:

Cointreau is the iconic orange liqueur at the heart of more than 500 of the world’s most celebrated cocktails, including The Original Margarita, The Cosmopolitan, and The Sidecar. The House of Cointreau was founded in 1849 in Angers, France, where Edouard Cointreau perfected the recipe. Blended with sweet and bitter orange peels, Cointreau has a unique, balanced flavor beloved by mixologists and bartenders worldwide.

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes high-end and singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

