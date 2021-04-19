Dapper Barons Launches Liqueurs With Only 1.3g Sugar Per Serving

Minneapolis, MN – Cocktails are now on the menu for sugar-conscious drinkers, as Dapper Barons, a start-up beverage company, launches a new line of premium liqueurs with only 1.3g sugar per serving. The portfolio spans popular cordial flavors, including coffee, amaretto, triple sec, crème de menthe, and crème de cacao.

On the company’s latest achievement, Dapper Barons CEO Jeff Roslund said, “We’re excited to finally provide customers with a product they have been wanting for years. Until now, the liqueur aisle has been dominated by high-calorie, sugar-loaded options. Yet you don’t have to look far to see that consumers are more focused than ever on the amount of sugar in their products. Our liqueurs fill that gap in the market. At just 1.3g of sugar per serving, our liqueurs let you enjoy all the flavor of a classic cocktail without all the sugar.”

Dapper Barons’ premium liqueurs are hand-crafted with all-natural, high-quality sweeteners and flavorings, making them delicious alternatives to popular sugary liqueurs. Traditional liqueurs can have upwards of 20g of sugar per serving — equivalent to 5 teaspoons of sugar. “Our products don’t sacrifice flavor or texture. They are bold, rich, and smooth enough to carry themselves on their own or be the key component in dozens of classic cocktails, such as White Russians, Margaritas, and Grasshoppers,” says COO Charlie Guan.

These products will soon be on shelves of liquor stores around the state of Minnesota for a suggested retail price of $15.99 per 375mL bottle. The company hopes to expand distribution geographically as quickly as possible.

This launch marks the company’s entry into the alcoholic beverage industry. Liqueurs, however, are just the beginning. Chief Research Officer, Ryan Boudreau, says the company is developing a variety of additional products with similar nutritional profiles and looks forward to commercializing them in the near future.

About Dapper Barons

Dapper Barons is a small, craft beverage company based in Eagan, MN, creating innovative beverages for consumers who care about the nutritional profile of what they drink. While upholding an unwavering commitment to quality, Dapper Barons products strike the critical balance of nutritional profile and taste. Founded in 2020 by experts in sugar alternatives, the company’s mission is to introduce the world to a new way of enjoying cocktails.

For More Information:

https://www.lowcarbspirits.com/