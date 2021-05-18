Dashfire RTD Cocktails And Hard Coffees Expand Distribution To Western Canada

Minnetonka, Minn. – Dashfire LLC and David Herman & Son Western Canadian Wine importing agency are pleased to announce that Dashfire Ready-to-Drink (RTD) 100ml cans and Café Dashfire RTD hard coffees are now available in Alberta and British Columbia.

Launched in July 2019 in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Dashfire’s RTD cocktail line consists of six high-proof, complex drinks featuring Dashfire’s take on some of the best classic cocktails out there. The Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and White Russian are the first to arrive in Canada, and feature Dashfire’s hand-crafted extracts and bitters. Launched in 2020, the Café Dashfire line of three hard coffees showcase unique botanicals highlighting both the spirit and coffee.

“We’re excited to be expanding Dashfire further north, and being based in Minnesota, that’s really saying something,” says co-owner Lee Egbert, who runs Dashfire alongside his wife, Dawn. “We’ve been working to have Dashfire available in Canada for quite a while now, and we are happy to have found a good partner in David Herman & Son. Our portable canned cocktails are perfect for warmer weather and outdoor activities, which are finally on the horizon.”

Dashfire canned cocktails are ready to be poured over ice for a premium craft cocktail anytime. Easily transportable in a cooler and ice optional, they’re perfect lakeside, on a boat or golf course, or at any gathering with family and friends this summer. The Café line, at 200 ml, is also ready-to-drink at 14% ABV.

The Dashfire products available in Canada include:

BOURBON OLD FASHIONED (38% ABV): With its blend of four bitters, natural sugar cane juice, hint of cherry, vanilla, and chicory spirited with bourbon, this is about as pleasant an Old Fashioned you can find.

FIG & CASCARA MANHATTAN (38% ABV): Made with rye whiskey, cream sherry, and bitters, this Manhattan is elevated with the addition of Black Mission fig, Cascara cherry, vanilla, and rhubarb root.

CHAI WHITE RUSSIAN (17% ABV): Just plain fun and a joy to imbibe. Made with vodka, Midwest heavy cream, and the already beautiful botanicals of Dashfire’s Chai’Walla bitters.

RUM CAFÉ MOCHA (14% ABV): Macerated botanicals such as cacao, chicory, vanilla, and currants create a café-style and mature Café Mocha. These flavors are enhanced by the addition of sweet Florida rum, buttery Wisconsin cream, and espresso which has been expertly roasted and rested to exact specifications.

RUM GOLDEN LATTE (14% ABV): Includes botanicals like turmeric, nutmeg and ginger, combined with espresso roasted and rested to exact specifications by Minnesota-based Five Watt Coffee and combined with delicious Wisconsin cream.

BOURBON COLD BREW (14% ABV): Uses bourbon to complement the cold brew aromas, a literal sprinkle of sugar to bind the aromas, and coffee roasted to the ideal level and then rested for 14 days to bring out all the richness the bean can offer. A few additional botanicals are added to boost both the bourbon and coffee aromas.

About Dashfire

Founded in 2012 by Lee and Dawn Egbert, Dashfire is a family-owned micro-distillery located in Minnetonka, MN that produces cocktail bitters, high-proof ready-to-drink cocktails, and the new line of Cafe´ Dashfire hard coffees.

About Herman & Son

David Herman & Son Ltd is a family run business since 1975. With offices in Vancouver BC, Calgary and Edmonton Alberta, their emphasis is on selling fine wines and craft spirits to both on-premise (restaurants, bars, night clubs) and government and privately owned-liquor stores. Over the years, David Herman & Son has imported and represented worldwide brands such as Henkell Trocken, Wild Turkey, Grey Goose, Ketel One, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.dashfire.us