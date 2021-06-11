Elenita Expands Distribution To Colorado Rockies With Mountain Beverage Distribution Company

Los Angeles, Calif. – Elenita, the world’s first and only sparkling Mezcal RTD will soon be available at 8,000 feet as the company announces its launch of distribution in the Colorado Mountains in partnership with Mountain Beverage Distribution Co.

To welcome the summer season, Elenita will be at home in the mountains of Colorado beginning the first week of June. Through its partnership with Mountain Beverage, Elenita will be distributing its full portfolio of four flavors along with an eight can variety pack, with distribution in Vail, Aspen, Breckenridge and Beavercreek. The expansion to Colorado arrives after the brand’s successful launch in Tennessee and Georgia, and the increasing popularity and demand of the RTD category nationwide. To view the full list of locations in each state visit drinkelenita.com.

“Since I was very young the Rockies have been my home away from home, spending almost every winter and every summer there, so there’s definitely something special about launching Elenita here,” said Elenita co-founder, Mikel Noriega. “The Rockies attract our core lifestyle consumer, those seeking adventure and people who are unafraid of diving into the unknown. The Mountain Beverage team already feels like family, and we feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity to introduce sparkling mezcal to the Rockies. We anticipate a phenomenal launch in Vail, Aspen, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone, and Glenwood Springs with the Mountain Beverage team, and are eager to see what’s to come.”

“We are thrilled to introduce such an exciting, unique and authentic beverage to our territory” said Brian Lee, General Manager of Mountain Beverage Distribution Co. “Consumers are searching for exciting flavors and convenience, so the combination of the emerging category favorite of RTD beverages with the fast growing category of Mezcal has us feeling confident that Elenita will be the hit of the summer.”

Crafted with 100% Agave Espadín Mezcal, an artisanal mezcal distilled in Oaxaca, Elenita is bold, authentic, and a little unexpected. The smokey nectar is combined with natural ingredients, juices, and sparkling water to create an easy drinking, balanced flavor profile. Bottled in colorful, beautifully designed 12oz slim cans with 5% ABV, Elenita’s distinct flavors include Cucumber Lime Basil, Pineapple Jalapeno, Strawberry Mule, and Passionfruit Paloma.

Elenita offers a light and refreshing take on mezcal to welcome the summer heat. With four flavours – Cucumber Lime Basil, Pineapple Jalapeño, Strawberry Mule and Passionfruit Paloma – Elenita aims to bring the vibrant and nuanced world of mezcal and Mexican culture into people’s everyday moments. The company welcome two new flavors in May, a light and refreshing twist on a classic mule cocktail, the Strawberry Mule mixes Elenita’s iconic smokey mezcal with fresh strawberries and ginger for added complexity, where the Passionfruit Paloma combines juicy passionfruit and grapefruit to complement and balance the agave’s unique flavor.

About Elenita

The California-based company was founded by friends and classmates Jordan Dil and Mikel Noriega during their MBA at UCLA Anderson. Looking to break out of the traditional corporate mold, and follow a less traveled entrepreneurial path, they were inspired by their love of mezcal to create something new and special. On their trips to Oaxaca and Mexico City, the two, along with friends, immersed themselves in the world of mezcal and experienced the entirety of its mysticism, and soon after, Elenita was born. Encouraged by evolving consumer excitement around mezcal, the fastest growing spirit in the U.S., and by the thriving demand for convenient, yet high-quality Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverage options, they knew the time was right to embark on their Elenita journey. The brand is just over one year old and expanding distribution, as more-and-more retailers are captivated by the first Sparkling Mezcal RTD.

About Mountain Beverage Distribution Co.

Founded in 2008, Mountain Beverage has been able to consistently grow offering our local community a great place to work, and an outstanding portfolio of well known beers in the Colorado Mountains. Although the distributorship has existed for many many years as a corporately owned entity, Mountain Beverage became a locally owned and operated family business within the heart of the Colorado Mountain community specializing in world class beers, beverages and service. The owners, sales personnel, delivery personnel, operation and support personnel each live, shop, know and interact in the communities they service.

Mountain Beverage is dedicated to offering the widest and highest quality selection of beer, beverages, and personalized service to our suppliers, retail customers and consumers in the heart of the mountain communities of Colorado.

