Garrison Brothers Distillery Releases 2021 Cowboy Bourbon Cask Strength

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Garrison Brothers Distillery, the first legal whiskey distillery in Texas, has released its most coveted expression, the limited-edition, highly-anticipated Cowboy Bourbon. This uncut, unfiltered, bourbon comes from barrels hand-selected by the distillery’s Master Distiller, Donnis Todd. Those barrels are then set aside for several more years for further maturation and the liquid is bottled at cask-strength — this year’s batch clocks in at a stout 131.3 proof.Cowboy Bourbon is known as the crown jewel of Garrison Brothers’ Texas bourbon family, hence the hand-dipped, gold wax seal.

Garrison Brothers produced a total of 6,440 (750ml) bottles this year, but dedicated 1,000 bottles to a drive-through distillery release event up at their ranch in Hye, Texas on September 25, 2021. The annual event limited fans on a first come first serve basis to purchase only one bottle each and retailed for $229.99. As with past years, the line this year for the Cowboy release event with Master Distiller Donnis Todd on hand signing bottles, began the day before. All 1,000 bottles sold out in less than two hours.

Cowboy Bourbon is an inviting expression with aromas of sweet pipe tobacco, full-grain leather and fresh-baked banana nut bread. Floral opening notes of wildflower honey and sparkling plum soda can be tasted. The tasting notes also include a warm raspberry chocolate pie drizzled with whipped ganache and chocolate covered Luxardo cherries paired with fine Armagnac for a dessert finish.

“The 2021 Cowboy Bourbon will make you reevaluate your circle of friends,” adds Donnis Todd, Master Distiller, Garrison Brothers.

5,440 bottles of Cowboy Bourbon will be distributed to liquor stores, bars, and restaurants, as well as military bases across the 42 states where Garrison Brothers is sold. Each bottle comes packaged in a custom-built solid wood gift box lined with a satin pillow and weighty medallion emblazoned with the release year around the bottle’s neck. Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon will be available nationwide beginning October 15, 2021.

ABOUT GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 15,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon normally sells out within hours of its release. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. The business was founded in 2006.

Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021, Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre was awarded the Double Gold Medal along with one Silver Medal for Single Barrel and three Bronze Medals. For the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show for 2021, taking 1st place for their Cowboy Bourbon.

Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible awarded “American Micro Whiskey of the Year to Balmorhea Twice-Barreled Bourbon for 2019, 2020 and 2021. Garrison Brothers was voted Best Craft Whiskey Distillery in America by readers of USA Today in 2017.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://www.garrisonbros.com