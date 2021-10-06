Grand Teton Distillery Releases Private Stock Straight Corn Whiskey

DRIGGS, Idaho – Award-winning Grand Teton Distillery announced the release of its first whiskey in a new series — Grand Teton Private Stock Straight Corn Whiskey. Grand Teton’s Private Stock Whiskies are limited release barrels that have been individually selected, proofed with pure mountain water and hand-bottled. Distilled entirely from local Idaho corn, this premium whiskey has been aged for six and a half years in used American white oak Colter’s Run bourbon barrels. Bottled from true single barrels, only nine barrels of this limited edition spirit will be released. The launch of this bottle further commemorates the distillery’s 10th anniversary.

“We’re thrilled to share this special whiskey as we mark our 10 year anniversary,” says John Boczar, head distiller at Grand Teton Distillery. “The taste has exceeded our expectations and we’re looking forward to sharing it along with future Private Stock whiskies with whiskey lovers, collectors and those looking for something that really lets our craft shine.”

With aromas of oak, maple and clove, the whiskey has a golden raisin taste. Its creamy, medium-bodied finish has notes of cinnamon and butter. A long, warming, rich and rounded whiskey, Grand Teton’s Straight Corn Whiskey is best served neat. This grain-to-glass spirit is the first whiskey Grand Teton Distillery milled and distilled and is currently its longest-aged spirit. Each bottle is hand-numbered with both barrel and bottle numbers and is sold in an embossed gift box.

Product specs include:

100% Idaho corn

750ml bottles

100 proof, 50% ABV

Suggested retail price, $79.95

The whiskey is now available at the distillery and can be purchased directly online while supplies last. In the coming months, it will be available at select retailers throughout the West. Look for additional Private Stock releases from Grand Teton Distillery in the near future.

About Grand Teton Distillery

Founded in 2011 in Teton Valley Idaho, Grand Teton Distillery is a family-owned and operated craft distillery. It sits at an elevation of 6500 feet in the shadow of the Grand Teton. Using mineral-rich glacial snowmelt and more than 240k pounds of Idaho potatoes annually, its award-winning premium vodkas, bourbons and whiskeys are made entirely from local and regional ingredients. A number of sustainable practices are used to create Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits, doing its part to preserve the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem— the only intact ecosystem remaining in the Lower 48 states. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits have earned national acclaim at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Global Spirit Awards and NY International Spirits Competition as well as high ratings acknowledged by Wine Enthusiast. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits are distributed throughout the West. For more information visit tetondistillery.com or follow on social media @tetondistillery

For More Information:

http://www.tetondistillery.com