Hood River Distillers Releases New Trail’s End 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River Distillers has unveiled the newest addition to its Trail’s End Bourbon portfolio — Trail’s End 10. This new addition to the Trail’s End family is crafted with 10-year Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey finished in Oregon Garry oak casks.

Trail’s End 10 comes from a select few barrels of 10-year Kentucky Bourbon following the spiritual path of the Oregon Trail. Here we finish our bourbon in toasted Oregon Garry Oak casks to heighten the notes of vanilla and spice. Glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood in Oregon completes the vision of our master distiller.

Trail’s End 10 is the Second whiskey collaboration between Hood River Distillers, the oldest distillery in Oregon, and the expert team at Clear Creek Distillery, the second-oldest distillery in Oregon.

On the nose Trail’s End 10 offers considerably less bite due to the use of Garryana Oak, which creates aromas of vanilla, caramel, and cherry, with warm summer pine at the end. On the palate: caramel, vanilla, cherry, and roasted corn with a foundation of warm, earthy notes of summer pine and high desert moss. Bitter orange and delicate hints of lilac are hidden beneath the vanilla and oak.

Trail’s End 10 is best enjoyed neat or on an ice cube. The new expression is currently available in Oregon and Washington and will be introduced to additional states in the near future with a suggested retail price of $59.95 (750ml) at 52.5% ABV/105 proof.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Hood River Distillers is the Northwest’s largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits. Timberline Vodka, Big Gin, Batanga Tequila, Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Trail’s End Bourbon, Clear Creek, McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt, Sinfire Whiskies, Lucid Absinthe Supérieure, ULLR Nordic Libation, Yazi Ginger Vodka, Lewis and Clark, HRD Vodka and the complete line of Monarch distilled spirits are distributed across the country. For the complete product portfolio and more information, visit hrdspirits.com.

