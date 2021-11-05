Introducing Blue Note Crossroads: A 100 Proof Bourbon Finished With Toasted French Oak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blue Note Bourbon, the Spirit of the Blues, proudly announces the newest addition to its award-wining portfolio, Blue Note Crossroads. Bottled at 100 proof, this unique expression combines the unforgettable boldness of Blue Note Bourbon with aromatic flavors of toasted French oak, creating a rich, full-bodied bourbon with notes of baking spices, toasted almond, Manuka honey, roasted marshmallow, and vanilla. Developed across two years of research and development in partnership with Tonnellerie Radoux, a boutique wine cooperage in central France, Blue Note Crossroads amplifies the growing popularity of toasted oak finished bourbons.

“We are excited to release the newest member of the Blue Note band, Blue Note Crossroads,” said McCauley Williams, President and CEO of B.R. Distilling Company, producer of Blue Note Bourbon. “We’ve all come to a crossroads in our lives – whether personal or professional. It is a time when an important decision must be made; one that will carry with it profound consequences. The motif of the crossroads is prevalent in literature and in Blues music, legend, and lore. We mark our crossroads with the intersection of American and French oak.”

On the heels of Blue Note Bourbon’s recent expansion into new markets and national distribution deal with Republic National Distributing Company, this latest Blue Note expression offers an exciting flavor profile for bourbon aficionados and everyday drinkers, alike. The toasted French oak amplifies Blue Note Crossroads’ base notes of sweet vanilla and caramelized sugars by balancing them with flavorful tastes and aromas of roasted almonds and warm baking spices.

Blue Note Crossroads also marks the debut of a more design-forward, modern packaging that captures brand’s essence as “The Spirit of the Blues.” The design, which is beautifully screen printed on the glass, features a ghostly Blues traveler wandering down Highway 61, the world-famous Delta Blues Highway.

Blue Note Bourbon has earned numerous awards, including three double golds at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and recognition in other competitions such as the SIP Awards, Micro Liquor Spirit Awards, North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition, John Barleycorn Awards, The Fifty Best Rye Whiskey Awards, and the New York International Spirits Competition. Recently, Blue Note was featured in Whisky Advocate, Men’s Journal, Robb Report, Forbes, and Food & Wine.

Interviews with Blue Note Bourbon CEO, McCauley Williams, are available upon request.

About Blue Note Bourbon

Crafted to honor the Memphis Blues and its influence on music, Blue Note Bourbon is bold yet smoother than smooth. Blue Note Bourbon expressions include Blue Note Juke Joint, Blue Note Premium Small Batch, Blue Note Uncut, and Blue Note Seventeen. Follow Blue Note Bourbon on Instagram (@BlueNoteBourbon) and Facebook (facebook.com/bluenotebourbon). More information can be found at bluenotebourbon.com. Interviews, additional information, and product are available upon request.

About B.R. Distilling Co.

B.R. Distilling Co. is the oldest distillery in Memphis, TN and produces two award-winning, flagship brands, Blue Note Bourbon and Riverset Rye, as well as several private label brands. Blue Note embodies Southern culture, Delta flavor and the spirit of Memphis blues and BBQ. Bold yet approachable with big notes and a smooth structure. Surprisingly simple like a good hook, emotionally fulfilling like a great song. Its products are currently distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. For more information visit brdistilling.com.

For More Information:

https://www.bluenotebourbon.com/crossroads