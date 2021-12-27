ITALICUS Aperitivo Launches ‘Quest’ for the Most Creative Aperitivo Cocktail Inspired by Art

New York – ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, the Italian Aperitivo adored by bartenders all over the world, has announced the launch of Art of ITALICUS Aperitivo Challenge 2021; a bartending challenge inspired by art and creativity. ITALICUS is a brand that encapsulates art in all its forms, representing innovation, excellence, courage and uniqueness and this contest will honor art’s liquid expression: cocktails.

Participating bartenders will be tasked with crafting the ultimate art-inspired aperitivo experience using ITALICUS as a key ingredient. They are challenged to be as innovative as possible with their creations, while remaining anchored to the aperitivo occasion. In order to enter, bartenders must create an original aperitivo-style cocktail recipe, inspired by any form of art, using a minimum of 1.5 oz of ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto. The recipe should be expressed with measurements as well as garnishes, glassware and overall presentation, and participants are welcome to suggest a food pairing.

Just eight finalists will be selected for the US final, which will be held in spring 2022. The finalists will prepare their cocktails in front of a live panel of expert judges and the winner will be crowned as the US Bar Artist of the Year and entered into the Global Art of ITALICUS final, which will take place in May 2022. One global winner will then be crowned as ITALICUS Bar Artist of the year, and awarded a once in a lifetime gastronomy experience in Barcelona, city of art and aperitivo, with a mentorship program hosted by Marc Alvarez at Sips in Barcelona – one of the world’s best bars.

ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto was created by Italian spirits authority, Giuseppe Gallo. Inspired by making rosolio with his own family when growing up on the Amalfi Coast, Giuseppe wanted to create something that honored the culture and traditions of the great Italian Aperitivo, which is why ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto is made from 100% Italian ingredients. Championing the humble bergamot – a citrus fruit from the Italian region of Calabria – ITALICUS has a light citrus scent with hints of rose and lavender. On the palate it tastes of ripe citrus, balanced by a light bitter and floral spice; perfect for mixing in low-abv or aperitivo-style drinks. “The Art of ITALICUS Aperitivo Challenge is a creative platform which connects us globally with our bartending communities. Bartenders are artists and as such, their art of creating drinks with different ingredients, techniques and inspirations, is an art which needs to be celebrated,” says Giuseppe.

From December 1, 2021, entries for the competition will be accepted in the US. Joining contestants from Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Spain, Russia, and the UK, US-based competitors can submit their cocktail at https://rosolioitalicus.com/the-art-of-italicus/aperitivo-challenge/. ITALICUS also has exciting news for interested parties outside of the aforementioned countries. In their dedication to provide opportunities to all creative talent, ITALICUS has introduced a “wild card” entry option, where bartenders from all countries will be allowed to enter for a chance to be selected by the global team. The selected entrant will then be sent straight to the global final.

All are invited to share the recipe and entry via social media using the appropriate hashtags #italicus #rosoliodibergamotto #artofitalicus #aoi21.

About ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

ITALICUS was created by the authority on Italian spirits, Giuseppe Gallo, to bring back the forgotten Rosolio category. With keynotes of Calabrian bergamot, ITALICUS is made using the finest Italian ingredients to create a sip of Italy. The striking bottle design embodies the history and heritage of Italy’s distinctive regions, whilst telling the story of Rosolio’s time-honored traditional drinking occasion of Aperitivo. ITALICUS is one of the world’s most awarded aperitivo globally. ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto was awarded Best New Spirit 2017 at the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, and Top Trending Liquor Brand by Drinks International in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

https://www.rosolioitalicus.com