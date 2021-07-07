James Bay Distillers Announces Whiskey Cask Sales Through Fah Mai Holdings

Everett, Wash. — James Bay Distillers, Ltd., a craft distillery located at Paine Field Airport in Everett, Washington, north of Seattle announced that they have awarded to Fah Mai Holdings of Bangkok, New York and London an exclusive sales agreement for cask sales of James Bay’s bourbon to Fah Mai’s investors in the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore. James Bay Distillers distills bourbon whiskies and is also a UK-licensed importer and bottler of various Scotch whiskies. James Bay Distillers also sells its own Canadian whiskies and luxury quality sipping gins. The company holds multiple gold-, double-gold and “whisky of the year” awards for its whiskies and gins.

Fah Mai Holdings is the world’s first SEC-registered, US publicly traded company, with subsidiaries in the UK and Thailand. The company sells investment grade whisky casks and fractions of casks through their website. Their US ticker symbol is FMHG, trading on the OTC stock exchange in the US. Fah Mai Holdings kicked off their portfolio with whisky. Fah Mai Holdings is also active in Bangkok through social care activities as part of their social responsibilities program.

Fah Mai Holdings have also opened up other additional revenue streams such as, Whisky Live Thailand, which is Thailand’s most prestigious whisky event. They also promote Whisky Bull, their own online auction and Platinum cask, independent bottling brand, and the cask fractions (not available in the USA or to citizens of the USA).

Buyers in the UK, Australia and Singapore can contact Fah Mai Holdings by sending an email to the company CEO, Louis Haseman: Louis@FahMaiHoldings.com.

US citizens and residents of the US wishing to buy a 53-gallon barrel, or fraction thereof, are eligible to purchase directly from James Bay Distillers. Compliant with US law and regulations, the distillery will hold that barrel for the buyers until the customer either sells the cask to a new owner or wants to take delivery of the whiskey. Some buyers have purchased barrels of new-make whiskey with the intent of bottling and selling that whiskey later, as a long-term investment. Interested US parties should contact the distillery directly by email to (Info (at) JamesBayDistillers dot com) for current terms and availability. This offer is contingent upon availability and buyers should consider whether whiskey is suitable for their portfolio or investing strategy. Sales are made only to persons over 21-years of age.

