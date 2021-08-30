Løs Sundays Tequila Enters Ready-To-Drink Category With Sparkling Tequila Seltzers

Costa Mesa, Calif. — Løs Sundays, the fast-growing and award-winning premium tequila company, announced the launch of their new Sparkling Tequila Seltzers. The ready-to-drink beverages will be available in select markets across the US.

Fulfilling the demand from Løs Sundays consumers for a real tequila seltzer, the new offerings are crafted with the brand’s premium tequila, distilled in Jalisco, Mexico and are combined with natural flavors, sparkling water and real juice. Available in four flavor profiles, the seltzers are also gluten-free, low in calories, and have no added sugars.

Delicious and refreshing, Løs Sundays Sparkling Tequila Seltzers have a 4.7% ABV and come in four flavorful, and crisp varieties including:

Tropical – a sparkling mix of tropical fruits and just enough natural sweetness to satisfy those vacation cravings.

Watermelon – clean, crisp and juicy, with all that natural watermelon sweetness.

Agave Lime – zesty and refreshing spin on the classic lime flavor.

Grapefruit – ripe flavor with bright citrus and a satisfying zest you’ll enjoy year-round.

“We’re thrilled to be entering the ready-to-drink space with the launch of our Sparking Tequila Seltzers, offering consumers a new way to enjoy our award-winning tequila,” says Mitchell Hayes, CEO and Founder of Løs Sundays. “With consumers looking for convenience, portability, and shareability, our Sparking Tequila Seltzers tap into the growing trend, while presenting a refreshing way to enjoy our tequila. From concept to can, we’ve stayed true to our values of quality, originality, and style, presenting our loyal consumers with a high-quality beverage that they can enjoy, and feel-good sharing with friends.”

Los Sundays Sparkling seltzers are available in an 8 can variety pack ($19.99) in select markets and a 4 can single flavor pack ($10.99). For more information and availability, please visit lossundays.com. To keep up with the latest product drops and brand news, please follow Løs Sundays on Instagram @Los_Sundays.

About Løs Sundays

Established in 2017, Løs Sundays is an award-winning tequila brand with a signature smooth finish. Crafted from a unique blend of sustainably farmed highland and lowland, 100% Blue Weber Agave, Løs Sunday is distilled in a family-owned, female founded distillery in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico. With a product portfolio currently consisting of three expressions including Blanco, Reposado, and a Coconut-infused Blanco, these tequilas are complimented by sought-after merchandise and a viral social following that differentiates Løs Sundays as an innovative newcomer in the rapidly growing tequila category. For more information and availability, please visit lossundays.com. To keep up with the latest product drops and brand news, please follow Løs Sundays on Instagram @Los_Sundays.

