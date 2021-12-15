Loverboy Unveils Limited-Edition Holiday Espresso Martini Collection

NEW YORK — Loverboy, one of the fastest growing alcohol brands in the better-for-you beverage category, continues to expand its robust product roster of Sparkling Hard Teas, Spritzes, and Canned Cocktails with the release of their limited-edition holiday Espresso Martinis in two festive flavors – Peppermint Mocha and Salted Caramel – available for purchase exclusively at www.drinkloverboy.com.

Both the Peppermint Mocha and Salted Caramel boast premium ingredients such as real espresso, maple water, sea salt and MCT oil complete with a special holiday twist. Equivalent to two cocktails per can, these indulgent holiday espresso martinis include 12% ABV, are 125 calories, dairy-free and are perfectly sweetened with only 3.5 grams of sugar per serving.

“After selling out of our Espresso Martini three times in the past year, we knew we had to one up ourselves for the next launch.” said Kyle Cooke, Founder and CEO of Loverboy. “The Peppermint Mocha was inspired by Amanda’s mom always adding a candy cane to her hot chocolate as a kid, while I’m a sucker for anything caramel flavored this time of year. They really do make for the perfect gift because they taste just as festive as they look.”

Loverboy’s Peppermint Mocha and Salted Caramel were created in the hopes of bringing the magic of the season to this year’s special occasions. The new Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini embraces reminiscences of a childhood favorite – hot chocolate, but with a cheerful twist. Combining the perfect amount of chocolate and peppermint, this delicious craft cocktail brings back the memories of the past with each sip. Loverboy’s Salted Caramel Espresso Martini combines the perfect blend of espresso and sweet caramel with a hint of real sea salt, creating an indulgent yet savory ready-to-drink craft cocktail that’s perfect to enjoy this holiday season.

Loverboy’s limited-edition holiday Espresso Martinis are $49 for an 8-pack, with 4 cans of each decadent flavor, now available in 44 states for direct purchase on www.drinkloverboy.com. These craft cocktails are best served when shaken and poured over ice in a festive glass.

About Loverboy

Loverboy is a premium alcohol and lifestyle brand that trailblazes new standards in the better-for-you and ready-to-drink beverage categories. Considered to be the fastest-growing alcohol brand in the U.S., Loverboy was founded by Kyle Cooke, accredited by Bravo’s “Summer House” fame. Best known for its better-for-you Sparkling Hard Teas, Spritzes and Canned Cocktails that transform any occasion into something spectacular, Loverboy is the only RTD beverage brand that has its own unique line of exclusive merch ranging from t-shirts, hoodies and sunglasses that sellout within minutes of each drop. The purpose-driven brand has also donated over $80,000 to charitable organizations including the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild COVID relief, No Kid Hungry, NQAPIA, and Human Rights Campaign.

All of Loverboy’s beverages are made with pure, high-quality ingredients such as organic brewed tea, real juices and purées, and monk fruit, helping everyone let loose a bit more and live life with no regrets. Loverboy’s Spritzes and Canned Cocktails are available in 44 states for direct purchase on Loverboy’s website, with its Sparkling Hard Teas sold at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Total Wine, Target and Whole Foods (currently available in 19 states with nationwide expansion plans to be completed in 2022).

