Mad Lemon Launches Craft Lemonade Cocktails In Denver

There’s a new canned cocktail brand in town and it’s here to craft the best lemonade cocktails you’ve ever had. Founders of beloved Denver-based Cowgirl Lemonade proudly announce the launch of Mad Lemon, a new line of hand-crafted lemonade cocktails. Mad Lemon beverages will be available for purchase in select stores around Denver starting October 25 in Classic Lemonade, also known as the Mad Classic, and Raspberry Key Lime flavors.

After seeing great success selling Cowgirl Lemonade across Colorado for 5 years, owners and childhood best friends Corina Remer, Shona Paterson and Maxwell Hawk saw a gap in the market for a naturally crafted, fresh, high quality canned cocktail. It all began with Cowgirl Lemonade’s original recipe; fresh lemon juice, pure maple syrup and an eclectic blend of unexpected herbs, fruit, and spices. Mad Lemon was created with the addition of premium liquor, natural cane sugar, and the perfect amount of fizz.

“We had years of trial and error to craft what we believed was the most delicious and natural canned cocktail out there. Most importantly, every ingredient in these cans is something you can pronounce. All simple, clean, and quality ingredients,” says Maxwell Hawk, Co-Founder of Mad Lemon. “Our flavor profiles will lift you, shake you, and turn you upside down. We are excited to offer our Mad flavors to the Denver market and then to the world.”

Mad Lemon is currently offering two flavors. First in the debut lineup is the Mad Classic, an elevated twist on classic lemonade, bursting with bright fresh lemon, full proof vodka and the pure sweetness of maple syrup and natural cane sugar. The Raspberry Key Lime has all the goodness found in the Mad Classic, balanced with a refreshing splash of juicy red raspberry and tart key lime. All beverages are lightly finished with the perfect amount of fizz, and they’re Mad Delicious.

Sipping Mad Lemon is more than a taste, it’s an experience. The Mad art is a kaleidoscope vision, dripping with bold colors that hint at the complexity of the flavors within. Mad Lemon invites direct engagement with cans that beg to be grabbed off the shelf. Anyone who dares to Get Mad will be transferred to a parallel universe filled with a spectrum of color, creativity, and a true embodiment of eclectic balance. Mad Lemon is the taste of Nostalgia with a modern bite.

“We grew up in the rolling hills and valleys of Pennsylvania on our family farm. This idyllic oasis really embodied our bohemian lifestyle that was rooted in counterculture ideals and arts of the 60s and 70s. It was always about fueling your body with whole foods, indulging in what you loved, spreading good vibes, supporting your community, and most importantly, having fun,” says Corina Remer, Co-Founder of Mad Lemon. “That’s exactly what we want to showcase to our Denver community. That you can be you, be happy and live madly, all while sipping great lemonade cocktails along the way.”

The initial list of retail locations where Mad Lemon will be available for purchase include Argonaut Wine & Liquor, Molly’s Spirits, JJ Liquor in Edgewater, Mr. B’s Downtown, Colorado Beverage Co, Joy Wine & Spirits, Champa Street Liquors, Mondo Vino, Wines Off Wynkoop, Depew Liquors, Logan Liquors, Toast Wine and Spirits.

To learn more about Mad Lemon, please visit drinkmadlemon.com and follow Mad Lemon on Instagram and all social platforms at @drinkmadlemon.

For More Information:

http://www.drinkmadlemon.com