Mezan Introduces Chiriqui Rum

CEDAR KNOLLS, NJ – MEZAN, a leader in the production of all-natural rum, has introduced their newest 100% all-natural expression, Chiriqui to the U.S. market. The brand will be imported and distributed by Marussia Beverages USA.

MEZAN Chiriqui is a molasses-based rum distilled in Panama, where the terroir and tropical climate is particularly conducive to growing sugar cane. The distillery grows its own cane and cultivates traditional yeasts that preserve the character and distinctive qualities of the rum. After distillation in multi-column stills, MEZAN Chiriqui is then aged in second-fill American white oak casks, and is finished in casks used for Portuguese Moscatel.

Since 2012, MEZAN has chosen to reveal the purest expression of Caribbean rums and create ‘unaltered’ natural products. This pioneering approach is in line with new consumer trends towards transparency and traceability, for products with no added sugar or additives. MEZAN’s non-interventionist philosophy is to offer naturally made, stand-out rums with a unique flavor profile that reflects each origin and each distillery. With MEZAN, the character of each rum is both preserved and enhanced. The label, decorated with tropical plants and motifs inspired by indigenous Panamanian art, aims to take you on an exotic journey when you taste the rum.

Tasting Notes:

Profile: A round, indulgent rum with a beautiful amber color.

Nose: Intense nose of spices and vanilla, with light pepper and woody accents.

Palate: Subtle, round and elegant, backed by stone fruit (peach, apricot) and coconut aromas. Woody notes develop into a spicy, peppery finish.

MEZAN is best enjoyed neat or in sophisticated cocktails, and now available for purchase at local and online retailers for a suggested retail price of $25.00 (750ml).

About MEZAN

MEZAN selects rums from the best distilleries in the Caribbean in the tradition of leading whisky merchants. MEZAN rums are a pioneering collection of unaltered Caribbean rums aged in casks until optimal maturation, with no added sugar, no coloring agents and no chill filtration. MEZAN advocates a non-interventionist philosophy – by preserving the integrity and personality of its rums as far as possible, MEZAN highlights the diversity of their origins and the unique character of distilleries that are sometimes more than a hundred years old, or even closed. The MEZAN range includes: molasses rums (Mezan Chiriqui & Mezan Jamaica XO), and a rare selection of vintage rums that celebrate the specificities of the Caribbean, with different origins (Jamaica, Guyana, Panama), different types of distillation (pot stills, columns) and different aromatic profiles (English or Spanish rum). Each of these collector rums has been aged in casks for at least 10 years and is released as limited and numbered editions.

About Marussia USA

Founded in 1992, Marussia Beverages USA is an importer of fine spirits, wines and sakes. Portfolio includes such brands as, Hatozaki Japanese Whiskies, Mozart Chocolate Liqueurs, Barenjager Honey Liqueur, Mamont Vodka, Mossburn Scotch Whiskies, Akashi Tai Sake, Schladerer Fruit Brandies, Lenz Moser Wines, to name a few.

For More Information:

https://www.mezanrum.com/