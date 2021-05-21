Milagro Tequila Launches Summer-Long #MilagroMondays Campaign

Picture this: your Monday morning alarm clock goes off and you aren’t dreading it.

We can all agree there are few things worse than the end of the weekend, your Sunday night at home with the fusion of nervousness and trepidation about the week ahead. With more time at home, it feels like all aspects of life are slowly blending together, and there’s less distinction between work and play.

Milagro Tequila has launched #MilagroMondays, a summer-long campaign that offers consumers a much-needed break from their weekly routine. To build genuine excitement for the week ahead, the brand is offering the select few an opportunity to wake up somewhere entirely new at the start of their week.

Through June 8, fans of Milagro Tequila can enter to win a luxury 5-day, work-from-anywhere experience in Tulum, Mexico by posting a photo or video to their personal Instagram account of what makes you dread Mondays the most. To qualify, fans must tag @MilagroTequila in their post and #MilagroMondays #entry.

https://www.milagrotequila.com/