Ogden’s Own Appoints Mark Fine To Lead The Distillery’s Future

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden’s Own Distillery, an award-winning leading distiller of craft spirits and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, appoints seasoned wine and spirits industry veteran Mark Fine as successor to retiring co-founder and president Steve Conlin. Mark will assume day-to-day responsibilities immediately, overseeing Ogden’s Own’s distillery operations, sales and marketing strategy, distribution in Utah and other current states, as well as expanding distribution throughout the United States with key partners.

“I am excited about joining Ogden’s Own Distillery and building trade and consumer interest in Five Wives Vodka, Porter’s Whiskeys, Madam Pattirini Gin, Underground, and our canned cocktails portfolio,” said Fine. “The hardworking team has done an amazing job in Utah with developing a great, loyal fanbase. Our brand-new, state-of the art 32,000 square foot distillery facility presents an excellent opportunity for us to create memorable experiences to everyone entering the doors of our forthcoming on-site cocktail bar or our amphitheater, looking out to the beautiful Wasatch mountains. My mission is to expose both bartenders and consumers throughout the US to our unique products and the stories they tell, converting them into brand loyalists of Ogden’s Own.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mark and his incredible leadership to Ogden’s Own,” said Steve Conlin. “When we founded Ogden’s Own back in 2009, it was our goal to make a lasting impact on our community, and I feel proud to have accomplished that over the years. Mark has a magic touch for taking beverage brands to new heights and holds an incredible array of dynamic experience and relationships. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve done to-date, and I feel supremely confident that he’s the perfect person to take what we’ve built to the next level.”

Mark brings a wealth of impressive experience and a fun personality to his new role Ogden’s Own, having nearly 30 years in leadership roles across the beverage industry. Most recently, Mark spent four years as Director of Beverage at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, working closely with Operations, Marketing, and Supplier partners to create and implement award-winning programs that mutually benefited and elevated guest satisfaction. Prior to that, he worked for multiple industry-leading distributors, importers, and suppliers, including Southern Glazers. He is also credited for launching the highly successful, award-winning wine portfolio of Gerard Bertrand in the US market.

About Ogden’s Own

Ogden’s Own is based in Ogden, Utah and gained notoriety for its unique expressions and its often-satirical playfulness on stereotypes in its home state. Founded in 2009, Ogden’s Own’s first product was Underground Herbal Spirit, which was met with immediate acclaim, winning a Double Gold Medal from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2012. The distillery then released Five Wives Vodka, which the brand is perhaps best known for today due to the national notoriety it received upon hitting the market. The name “Five Wives” was such a topic of controversy within the conservative-leaning Utah and surrounding states that Idaho refused to sell the product, prompting a national lawsuit where Ogden’s Own ultimately prevailed. Today, Ogden’s Own remains devoted to championing freedom of expression and offering its handcrafted, gluten-free products at an accessible, affordable price point. In 2021, Ogden’s Own was named to Inc. 5000’s 2021 list of “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America,” following 96% growth over the prior three years, and their wide portfolio of expressions ensures that any customer can find a product that is suitable to his/her palate.

For More Information:

https://www.ogdensown.com