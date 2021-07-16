Ogden’s Own Distillery Launches Two New Canned Cocktail Offerings

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden’s Own, an award-winning leading distiller of craft spirits and the largest independently owned distillery in the state of Utah, continues the expansion of its popular canned cocktail line, launched earlier this year, with the addition of two more new varietals: Madam Pattirini Gin & Tonic and Porter’s Whiskey Cola. Rolling out in tandem with the official arrival of summer, both new expressions represent a nod to classic mixed drinks, delivering Ogden’s Own fans crisp, refreshing and balanced carbonated options that seamlessly compliment the rest of its canned cocktail line – which includes two Five Wives Vodka varietals and two Porter’s Whiskey Liqueur choices – bringing the total size of the portfolio to six canned offerings. All expressions are officially available for sale at the Ogden’s Own Distillery Store at 615 W. Stockman Way. Expanded distribution to Ogden’s Own customers nationwide via the brand’s retail and online partners is expected in the coming weeks.

Ogden’s Own’s canned cocktails have quickly developed a reputation amongst fans of the brand for their flavor innovation and broad variety since their debut earlier in 2021. These characteristics are reflective of the distillery’s strong instincts for remaining nimble to consumer demand and shifting taste preferences over time while staying true to its core identity, something Ogden’s Own has been known for since its debut in 2009. With the addition of its first-ever gin cocktail offering, Madam Pattirini Gin & Tonic, as well as Porter’s Whiskey Cola, Ogden’s Own is providing customers with two twists on classic mixed drinks that can be enjoyed across a range of settings and seasons. Below is a detailed summary of both new canned cocktail expressions:

Madam Pattirini Gin & Tonic

A blend of Madam Pattirini Gin and carbonated tonic water, the herbaceous flavors and exotic citrus notes of Madam Pattirini make it the perfect base for a modern, canned take on a classic

“G&T” cocktail. Juniper forward with hints of Sicilian Lemon and Nigerian Ginger, Madam Pattirini blends harmoniously with the subtle flavors of tonic water, culminating in an assertive yet not overly-bitter gin & tonic as fit for sipping poolside as it is a night on the town. 7% ABV for a 355ml can.

Porter’s Whiskey Cola

How can you go wrong with a whiskey cola? Ogden’s Own has concocted its own take on everyone’s favorite cola to perfectly marry with the oaky, spirit-forward elements of its Porter’s Canadian whiskey, resulting in a classic whiskey cola that provides balanced sweetness, carbonation, and delightful spice without the bite. Cheers to not depending on the bartender to nail that “perfect ratio” when you can enjoy it straight out of the can. 7% ABV for a 355ml can.

“We’ve been thrilled to see how Ogden’s Own fans have embraced our canned cocktail line thus far, and we felt it made sense to expand the family with two takes on timeless cocktails that everyone loves, including our first-ever canned gin cocktail,” said Steve Conlin, CEO and co-founder of Ogden’s Own Distillery. “Consumption methods and preferences have transformed rapidly in recent years, but nothing beats a classic, even if it’s in a modern format. We’re delighted to welcome Madam Pattirini Gin & Tonic and Porter’s Whiskey Soda to our portfolio as staples for summer sipping, outdoor social events and anytime enjoyment.”

The continued growth of Ogden’s Own’s canned cocktail line aligns with a stretch of continued momentum for the distillery. In 2020, Ogden’s Own opened the doors on its brand-new, 32,000 square-foot multi-purpose facility in the Ogden Business Exchange, an area quickly transforming into an incubator for leading regional businesses. The first product released at the new Ogden’s Own distillery was Porter’s Peanut Butter Whiskey, which was met with widespread acclaim. Additionally, the brand played a leading role in the pandemic by donating direct funds to member of the local food & beverage community in Ogden and shifting operations to product thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer, which went to front-line workers, local businesses and schools, and high-risk communities such as the Navajo Nation. Now, with the US emerging from the pandemic, Ogden’s Own is focused on expanding its offerings into new markets and making the multi-use components of its distillery fully accessible to the public, including a brand-new on-premise bar slated to open in the second half of 2021.

All of Ogden’s Own’s canned cocktails are officially available for purchase at the Ogden’s Own Distillery Store, 615 W. Stockman Way, Ogden, Utah 84401, for the price of $3.39 per 12 oz. can.

About Ogden’s Own

Ogden’s Own is based in Ogden, Utah and gained notoriety for its unique expressions and its often-satirical playfulness on stereotypes in its home state. Founded in 2009, Ogden’s Own’s first product was Underground Herbal Spirit, which was met with immediate acclaim, winning a Double Gold Medal from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2012. The distillery then released Five Wives Vodka, which the brand is perhaps best known for today due to the national notoriety it received upon hitting the market. The name “Five Wives” was such a topic of controversy within the conservative-leaning Utah and surrounding states that Idaho refused to sell the product, prompting a national lawsuit where Ogden’s Own ultimately prevailed. Today, Ogden’s Own remains devoted to championing freedom of expression and offering its handcrafted, gluten-free products at an accessible, affordable price point. Their wide portfolio of expressions ensures that any customer can find a product that is suitable to his/her palate.

