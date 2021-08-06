ONE ROQ Launches Spotlight As Its Latest Member Privilege

ONE ROQ VODKA, announced the launch of Spotlight, its latest Club Privilege that will create yet another unique layer of Member experience – and value – to the company’s already highly differentiated brand platform.

“Spotlight is a new member privilege that will allow our Members to submit stories on their passions, latest projects, and discovery and journey with ONE ROQ, ” shares Garrett Green, CEO/Director. “We have so many enthusiastic and impressive individuals that are contributing in their own unique ways to advance ONE ROQ’s success, so it was natural for us to create a medium to celebrate these Members. Once a month, ONE ROQ will seek to launch Member Spotlights through one or more of our communication channels via social, newsletter and paid advertising campaigns. This platform will also allow the Company to tap into valuable use of Member-generated content (MGC). We really look forward to sharing more about our Members and their journeys.”

About ONE ROQ

ONE ROQ is a highly differentiated luxury vodka brand building market share inside the global beverage alcohol market through its superior vodka recipes; and novel membership platform, ONEROQClub.com (ORVC), where it has reached over 4,000 global members with consistent month-over-month growth. Membership to the ORVC offers consumers company shares, exclusive shareholder content, monthly discounts, referral rewards, a 24/7 Ordering & Gifting concierge, invites to future special events, e-vote rights, and more. In addition to unique features of the ONE ROQ Club platform, the company prides itself on the building of new brand values which focus on consumer empowerment and equal opportunity.

Trailing Updates: In its last 90 days, the Company has launched several new value creation initiatives including summer member savings campaigns, marketing collaborations with the world’s top premium tequila and wine brands, Casamigos Tequila and Josh Wine (via concierge); new distribution partnerships; an inventory financing rally, and last week, the Company’s first member, e-voting initiative that will curate its fall/winter 21′ and a potential 2022 product offerings.

ONE ROQ’s YTD sales for 2021 are ahead of prior year for the same reporting period confirming material company growth. A half-way 21′ company report is coming soon to Investors which will also may mark the official launch for ONE ROQ’s Road-to-Greatness Initiative.

For More Information:

http://www.oneroqclub.com/blog