Picnic Brunch Expands Product Line With Ready To Drink Bellini

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Picnic Brunch, the premier brunch-based canned cocktail company founded in New York, has announced the launch of its newest product, the Picnic Brunch Bellini.

The addition of the Bellini expands their brunch-focused portfolio, which already includes a ready-to-drink Bloody Mary and Mimosa.

The Bellini is made with peach juice, sparkling wine, and natural flavors, with a 5.5% ABV.

“We are excited about the expansion of our product line to include the Bellini, which is another brunch-time classic. This was an easy addition. We’ve had tremendous success with our Bloody Mary and Mimosa, and with consumers and distributors alike asking for more Picnic Brunch innovation, we look forward to the growth of these drinks across the US marketplace” said Josh Meyers, co-founder of Picnic Brunch.

After experiencing difficulty hosting a picnic brunch with friends on a warm summer day in New York City, the founders decided to make it easier to brunch anywhere.

Picnic Brunch products are produced and canned in Saint Genevieve, Mo., the heart of Missouri’s historic wine country, and available in Arkansas, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Portland, and Wisconsin, with more states to come.

https://www.picnicbrunch.com/