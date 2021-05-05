Salt Point Canned Cocktails Launches Margarita Flavor

Just in time for Cinco De Mayo, Salt Point Canned Cocktails enters the Margarita canned cocktail space with a new all-natural, great tasting recipe. Made with Blanco tequila using the finest Weber Blue agave mixed with house-made triple sec, agave syrup, lime and just the right amount of carbonation, the result is a fresh and bright tasting Margarita with sweet aromatics, ten percent alcohol by volume and no artificial preservatives.

Two ready-to-drink cocktails can be enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice making it convenient for outdoor or indoor activities, with no mixing.

The ultra-premium eye-catching can package is blazoned with a whimsical mermaid reminiscent of seaport characters and stories, like all Salt Point packaging.

Margarita joins the successful Salt Point line up of other canned cocktails, including Moscow Mule, Greyhound and Gin Highball.

All Salt Point cocktails retail for $4.99 per can or $17.99 4-pack in 11 states including California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Connecticut and online.

About Salt Point

Salt Point Canned Cocktail Co. was one of the first ultra-premium canned cocktail companies to market, canning cocktails since 2013, created by female founder, Heather Wyatt. Inspired by Salt Point, a Northern California State Park two hours north of San Francisco on the Pacific Ocean, a place that evokes the natural beauty and character of Northern California and seaport towns everywhere. Salt Point has four refreshing canned cocktails in their line up with all-natural ingredients and premium spirits, including Moscow Mule, Gin Highball, Greyhound and the new Margarita with disruptive packaging highly recognizable by their seaport characters.

