Sorel Liqueur Relaunches This Summer

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Sorel Liqueur, a modern twist on a Caribbean classic, announces its relaunch following an investment from the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund. The recently established $50 million fund is intended to help Black-owned companies achieve their goals in the competitive spirits market.

Based on a centuries-old elixir, the hibiscus-based liqueur is expertly hand crafted in small batches using Moroccan hibiscus, Brazilian clove, Indonesian cassia, Nigerian ginger, Indonesian nutmeg, pure cane sugar, and organic grain alcohol. “Across the African diaspora, there’s an ancestral memory of ‘The Red Drink'” says Sorel creator, Jackie Summers. “As part of the Transatlantic slave trade, the knowledge of this drink and its medicinal properties traveled alongside enslaved Africans to the Americas. This infusion of capital will help us tell a story of perseverance that’s over 500 years old.”

Sorel Liqueur’s official relaunch will take place on June 24th, a date that holds personal significance for Summers, who failed 623 times at creating a shelf-stable version of this centuries-old beverage. “I’m not a food scientist. In 500 years, no one had ever made a version of sorrel drink that lasted more than two weeks. Hibiscus is notoriously difficult to work with. It’s got more acidity than most citrus fruits,” says Summers. “Most people try to compensate for the acidity by adding sugar until it’s cloying and syrupy. Sorel solves this by balancing hibiscus with other powerful botanicals: clove, ginger, nutmeg, and cassia. Each of them wants to dominate, but instead of competing, in Sorel they dance together.” 624 represents the batch number which became the final recipe for what would become Sorel Liqueur.

SorelOfficial.com will launch in partnership with Reserve Bar as part of the latter’s Spirited Exchange Initiative, a program committed to highlighting every minority owned brand that is part of the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund. 624 boxes of Sorel signed by Jackie Summers will be immediately available as part of a pre-sales on the site.

The producer of Sorel, JackFromBrooklyn, Inc. was the first known Black owned distillery in America, when it received its federal license in 2012. With support from the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund the brand will expand to markets outside of New York (both on and off premise) this summer including California, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Washington D.C. Sorel Liqueur will be distributed through several notable distributors and will be available in and / or shipping to more than 40 states before the end of the year.

Sorel Liqueur is available in a 750ml bottle, SRP is $32.99.

Register at SorelOfficial.com for updates and follow @SorelOfficial on Instagram and Facebook.

For media inquiries, please email Selmin Arat Latz at selmina@wearebmf.com

About Jackie Summers

Jackie Summers is an acclaimed author, seasoned public speaker, and serial entrepreneur. Summers is the founder of JackFromBrooklyn Inc. and the creator of the award-winning Sorel Liqueur. Ranked among the world’s “100 Most Influential Bar Industry Figures” by Drinks International Magazine (2019, 2020, 2021), The 50 Most Influential People In Brooklyn Food (Brooklyn Magazine, 2015), named to the Imbibe 75 (2021), and named the 2019 Award winner for “Best Food Essay” by the Association of Food Journalists, Jackie has written for everyone from the James Beard Foundation to Plate, Wine Enthusiast, VinePair, Epicurious, Delish, and Edible Brooklyn. He currently serves as a co-chair of the Education Committee for the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, and as a member of the Education Committee for Bar Convent Brooklyn. Summers’ mission is to tell stories of marginalized peoples in their own voices.

About Uncle Nearest Venture Fund

Uncle Nearest Venture Fund was created to invest in minority (BIPOC and women) founded, owned, and led brands with the greatest potential to grow into longstanding legacy brands. It was founded by Uncle Nearest founder and CEO, Fawn Weaver, and is guided by a strong minority board of directors, which includes: Keith Weaver, Executive Vice President of Global Public Policy and External Affairs for Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lee Moulton, Head of Partnerships for Google, Carolyn Feinstein, former CMO for Dropbox, Mark McCallum, former CBO for Brown Forman, Kevin Asato, Portfolio Management for Republic National Distribution Company, and Minott Wessinger, founder of McKenzie River Corporation.

For More Information:

https://sorelofficial.com/