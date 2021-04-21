South Texas Distillery’s Wild Rag Vodka Sponsors Texas Rangers in 5-Year Deal

South Texas Distillery, home of Wild Rag Vodkas, and the Texas Rangers together announced Wild Rag is the official and exclusive vodka of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club. The five-year deal begins with the 2021 season. The Sandia-based brand, founded in 2016, is expanding its distribution and reach across Texas and into other states, and is eager for baseball fans in Texas to give its Sandia Silver, Texas Torch and Batch 27 vodkas a try this spring.

“As Texans, we love ranchin’, ropin’ and the Rangers, and we want all of our fellow Texans who love those same things to give our Texas vodka a try as we grow our reach across the state,” said Richie Pate, owner of South Texas Distillery. “We handcraft in small batches to create a distinct, truly Texas-inspired spirit. We forage the land for the mesquite that gives Wild Rag a flavor and character that is unlike any other spirit, just like the land that we love.”

Sponsorship of the Texas Rangers includes a 120ft long branded bar and Party Deck at Globe Life Field featuring all three Wild Rag products, from which bartenders will craft vodka cocktails. The stadium’s new Wild Rag bar is located in center field and includes seating with views of the entire ballpark. The bar was officially unveiled during opening day on April 5. Additionally, each of the stadium’s 14 long bars and 55+ points-of-sale will pour Wild Rag Sandia Silver during games.

The brand’s namesake, the ubiquitous wild rag, is a Texas tradition much like roping, ranching and rodeos. Folding a square of silk cloth, similar to a bandana or handkerchief, the wild rag is worn around the neck by anyone working on the range to protect their face from dust and the elements.

Wild Rag’s gold medal-winning Batch 27 Vodka is the only spirit in the world distilled from the beans of the native, South Texas mesquite tree. This smooth sipping vodka can be enjoyed in cocktails or on the rocks, like a fine whiskey or bourbon.

“We’re very proud of the amazing flavors we’re able to produce at our little distillery down in Sandia,” added Pate. “Producing in small batches allows us an attention to detail and craft we feel is very important.”

Sandia Silver and Texas Torch round out the Wild Rag vodka trio, adding more Texas flavor for all types of cocktail fans. Sandia Silver, distilled from sugar cane, is the ultimate professional, perfect for mixing into a smooth vodka cocktail of any kind. Texas Torch is a uniquely sweet yet spicy vodka, with cinnamon and hot chile peppers adding a spicy kick to the premium vodka base distilled from sugar cane. Wild Rag Vodkas are available across Texas and Oklahoma, and through Shots Box to consumers in some other states.

ABOUT SOUTH TEXAS DISTILLERY

South Texas Distillery was founded in 2016 by head distiller Royel Aguilar. Home of Wild Rag Vodkas, handcrafted in small batches in Sandia, Texas, South Texas Distillery is known for its. gold medal-winning Batch 27 Distiller’s Reserve, the only spirit in the world distilled from mesquite beans.

For More Information:

http://www.southtexasdistillery.com