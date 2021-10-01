Tamworth Distilling Announces Re-Launch of Limited Whiskey Releases

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — Tamworth Distilling, the New Hampshire distillery specializing in scratch-made, wilderness-to-table craft spirits, is thrilled to announce the annual re-launch of two seasonal spirits ideal for sipping all autumn long: Graverobber Unholy Rye, a limited-edition rye whiskey infused with maple syrup extracted from unmarked graveside maple trees on Great Hill Farm in New Hampshire, and Deerslayer Venison Whiskey, the undoubtedly non-vegan, viral spirit infused with genuine, locally farmed venison.

Conceptualized by the boundary-pushing spirit savant behind Hendrick’s Gin and the revitalization of Narragansett, Steven Grasse, Graverobber Unholy Rye and Deerslayer Venison Whiskey are perhaps two of the most outrageous spirits borne from the experimental musings of innovative distillers at Tamworth Distilling; daring to showcase ingredients traditionally not considered in the production of small-batch craft spirits.

“There’s few better ways to really dive in to spooky season than with Graverobber,” said Steven Grasse, CEO and Founderof Tamworth Distilling and beverage branding agency Quaker City Mercantile. “It is not just a wickedly delicious spirit, but it also tells a haunting story about tapping graveyard maples, a process that has long been feared for risk of disturbing the dead. And, I think the Deerslayer speaks for itself! Can you honestly say you’ve ever heard of someone drinking venison before?”

The essence of Graverobber Unholy Rye is that of the underworld, with a unique flavor profile sourced from a colonial era maple tree whose roots twist and grow throughout the unmarked gravesite of Great Hill Farm, located in rural New Hampshire. The practice of tapping graveyard maple trees has long been feared for risk of disturbing the dead, according to New England taboo – but that didn’t stop the team of foragers and distillers at Tamworth Distilling. Alternatively, perfect for the risk-loving imbiber or avid hunter, the Deerslayer Venison Whiskey (99 Proof, 375 mL, $65) is a celebration of Tamworth Distilling’s core mission of wilderness to bottle, and is infused with real venison as well as other locally-sourced produce and ingredients. The Deerslayer saw viral success upon its first launch during 2020, selling out almost immediately and striking conversations from media outlets including Fox Business, Forbes, and Craft Spirits Magazine, as well as being featured on over 30 local TV and radio programs across the country.

See more details on these can’t-miss spirits below:

Graverobber Unholy Rye (90 Proof, 375 mL, $65) makes for devilishly drinkable 90-proof three-year old rye whiskey with a unique flavor profile of charred oak and burnt sugar. The aromas of cinnamon and dried orange peel as well as rye cracker and hints of maple make it a fun and full-bodied tasting experience for whiskey-lovers and rookies alike. The sweet yet unholy maple soothes the burn from the peppery rye and gives way to a warm and long finish.

Deerslayer Venison Whiskey (99 Proof, 375 mL, $65) Made from a surprisingly delicate-bodied whiskey flavored with the flora and fauna of New Hampshire (specifically, venison), the autumnally apt spirit is crafted with three-year-old white wheat whiskey that allows the venison flavor to truly shine and distilled with slow-smoked red deer venison and seasonal ingredients including porcini mushrooms, cranberries, juniper berries, and green peppercorns. Ideal for venison-lovers and non-vegans alike, the savory and smoky notes characterize this one-of-a-kind spirit, with subtle spice on the palate up front and a lingering, gamey finish.

In addition to an array of other delicious, seasonal spirits found at Art in the Age and Tamworth Distilling, Graverobber Unholy Rye and Deerslayer Venison Whiskey is available for national purchase online at Seelbachs.com.

Additionally, the spirits are available for purchase and curbside pickup at the Art in the Age shop located in Philadelphia, as well on-site at Tamworth Distilling, located in Tamworth, New Hampshire.

Art in the Age store opening hours: Tuesday – Thursday 12 – 6pm, Friday – Saturday 12 – 7pm, Sunday 12 – 6pm

Tamworth Distilling opening hours: Wednesday – Thursday 12 – 5pm, Friday – Saturday 10 – 5pm, Sunday 12 – 5pm.

ABOUT TAMWORTH DISTILLING

Since the turn of the 20th?century, Tamworth, New Hampshire has been a haven for artists, writers, thinkers, and innovators – from Henry James and e eCummings to President Grover Cleveland. The owner of Tamworth Distilling, Steven Grasse, found that this small town at the foot of the White Mountains is the perfect place to do some innovating of his own. Welcome to Tamworth Distilling: Our story is as old as America, planting our flag in the heart of a historic New Hampshire village. Steven Grasse set up his distillery in accordance to the land around it, not against it. What Tamworth Distillery takes; it gives back. And what they have, they give to you. Taking a cue from the 19th century Transcendentalists of New England, Tamworth Distilling pull its inspiration from the surrounding atmosphere. Their recipes are born from the crops they grow, and the histories buried in the soil below.

ABOUT ART IN THE AGE

The workshop and testing ground for Quaker City Mercantile, and the only place you can taste the company’s newest innovations. With a curated lineup of unique local spirits, Art in the Age is a one-stop-shop for the home bartender and industry professional. The shop stocks cocktail books and cookbooks, bar tools, mixers, bitters, glassware – and more. They host a myriad of events, including educational workshops, tastings, book releases, and mixology training. Art in the Age is also available for private events and custom cocktail curation. Located in the heart of Philadelphia’s Historical District, patrons can visit Art in the Age at 116 North 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19106. Art in the Age wares can be shopped 24/7 online at artintheage.com.

