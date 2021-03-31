Tattersall Distilling Releases Voyageurs Five Grain Whiskey

Tattersall Distilling and Voyageurs Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park, have announced the release of Voyageurs Five Grain Whiskey. This limited edition collaboration whiskey was created to celebrate the preservation of Voyageurs National Park’s dark skies.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Voyageurs Conservancy to create this incredibly unique whiskey,” says Jon Kreidler, founder, and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “We’re honored to commemorate all of the hard work that has been put into preserving one of Minnesota’s and our country’s truly special places.”

The whiskey is distilled from a blend of five grains including rye, wheat, oat, corn and barley before being aged for nearly three years in charred Minnesota white oak barrels. The spirit is 90 proof, or 45% ABV, with mellow notes of honey, cinnamon and hazelnut. Just 120 cases of Voyageurs Five Grain Whiskey have been produced for this special occasion.

The limited-edition Voyageurs Five Grain Whiskey is available in 750ml bottles for $50 at select retailers across the state found here. Beginning today, 375ml bottles can be purchased at Tattersall’s Northeast Minneapolis cocktail room for $30. Proceeds from the whiskey benefit the Voyagers Conservancy’s work to protect and preserve the park’s lands, waters and dark skies.

“Voyageurs National Park has some of the darkest skies in the region, allowing visitors to take in millions of stars, views of the Milky Way and occasionally dancing Northern Lights,” says Christina Hausman Rhode, executive director of the Voyageurs Conservancy. “We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Voyageurs’ certification as a Dark Sky Park with Tattersall, a valued partner with conservation values helping us preserve the park’s lands, waters and skies.”

In December 2020, Voyageurs National Park, Voyageurs Conservancy and the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) announced the certification of Voyageurs National Park as an International Dark Sky Park. This recognizes Voyageurs National Park for the exceptional quality of its dark night skies, for the park’s commitment to preserving darkness and educating the public about this outstanding resource. The certification came after a two-year process, measuring darkness throughout the park and identifying light fixtures that emitted light pollution and replacing them with “night-sky friendly” lights.

Voyageurs Conservancy will be hosting a free virtual fundraising event on April 8 at 6 pm CST to celebrate the spring thaw and the park’s starry skies. Keynote speaker, Kevin Hainline, a nationally-recognized astronomer, educator and tour guide to the night sky will discuss ways to take in the night sky and its cultural past. To register and learn more about the Voyageurs Spring Thaw, visit: voyageurs.org/springthaw

About Tattersall Distilling:

Founded just over five years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 30 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall is proudly a member of Minnesota Grown, meaning all products include at least 80% of Minnesota-grown ingredients. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past two consecutive years.

About Voyageurs Conservancy:

The Voyageurs Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park. The organization represents a community of people who love Voyageurs and are committed to its ongoing stewardship. The Voyageurs Conservancy works in close partnership with the National Park Service to support recreation and conservation projects, enhance youth education and community engagement, and protect the wild nature of the park for future generations. For more information go to voyageurs.org or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @voyageursconservancy

For More Information:

https://www.tattersalldistilling.com/