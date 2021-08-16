Western Spirits Launches RTD Ten Ball Cocktails

BOWLING GREEN, KY – Western Spirits entered the flavored malt beverage space with the release of Ten Ball Cocktails, its first line of ready-to-drink beverages, available in select markets.

Ten Ball Cocktails initial flavor offerings will include five fruit-forward flavors: Grape Smash, Mango Margarita, Tropical Bahama Mama, Watermelon Smash and Spiked Lemonade. The spirit company, most known for their Bird Dog Whiskey brand, is no stranger to flavors, holding the title of the world’s most awarded flavored whiskey. Most recently, the brand took home top honors from the 2020 Impact Hot Brands Award.

“The level of saturation in the ready-to-drink space was not lost on us as we contemplated our decision to enter the field,” said Mike Glennon, Vice President of the Western Spirits Ready-To-Drink Sales division. “Ultimately, we knew our strongest differentiator would be our expertise in flavoring with hundreds of awards throughout our brands, there’s no doubt this expertise will separate Ten Ball from other options in the cooler.”

The launch of Ten Ball will be supported with a high-impact, multi-channel digital marketing approach that focuses on cross platform paid advertising opportunities with social, search, programmatic, online video and programmatic audio.

“We’ve seen such growth in the canned cocktail category over the past few years, and we’re eager to put the Western Spirits stamp, and eventually become the authority, on flavored malt beverages, in the same way we’ve done with flavored whiskey,” Glennon adds.

Ten Ball will be available in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, Jackson, and Philadelphia on a rolling basis through 2021. All five flavors will be produced in 8-ounce, 16-ounce and 24-ounce cans sold individually, priced at $.99, $1.99 and $2.99, respectively. For more information, visit 10ballcocktails.com

About Western Spirits

Based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Western Spirits was founded in 2009 with a bold vision in spirits. The parent company has since grown, housing eight distinguished spirit brands: Bird Dog Whiskey – The World’s Most Awarded Flavored Whiskey – Calumet Farm Bourbon, Sam Houston Bourbon, Lexington Bourbon, Twenty Grand Vodka, Kru Vodka, Bokeelia Rum and Ten Ball Cocktails. Western Spirits proudly works hand-in-hand with trusted distributors and brokers to bring the very best products throughout all fifty states, and internationally. For more information visit westernspirits.com.

For More Information:

http://www.10ballcocktails.com