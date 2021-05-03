Wonderland Distilling Releases Limited-Edition Cask-Strength Blend Of Straight Whiskeys

Muskegon-based craft distillery Wonderland Distilling is releasing a limited-edition, cask-strength whiskey. The distillery’s second product follows the successful launch of its first product, a Blend of Straight Whiskeys. Created from individually- aged rye, corn and wheat whiskeys, the blend is expertly crafted by the Wonderland team for a truly unique, Michigan-inspired profile and taste.

Wonderland’s Cask Strength Blend of Straight Whiskeys starts with a strong, yet tempered aroma of brown sugar, butterscotch, caramel popcorn and pumpernickel toast. Hints of plum and dried fruits contrast perfectly with rye spice and white pepper to provide complexity. Heavy oak, toffee and bold vanilla dominate the medium-length finish. The whiskey is bottled at full cask strength, ranging from 117-123 proof, and less than 150 bottles from each batch will be released.

Wonderland’s whiskeys are blended using the traditional Canadian method, with each grain—corn, wheat and rye—distilled on its own. By distilling, barreling and aging them separately, then blending them after maturation, Wonderland whiskey is blended with purpose to create a consistent flavor profile.

“We are handcrafting other spirits as well, including gin and vodka, but overall Wonderland is a whiskey distillery, and our cocktail bar is a whiskey bar,” said Mark Gongalski, CEO of Wonderland Distilling Company. “For the serious whiskey drinkers, we’re kicking it up a few notches with this release that’s not proofed down, which really showcases the intense depth of flavors in our blending process.”

Both of Wonderland’s first whiskey releases are created primarily from individually aged, Michigan-distilled rye and wheat whiskeys from partnering distilleries across the state, hand-blended with purpose to create a specific taste profile. Wonderland also began distilling its own whiskey in 2020.

“Now that we’ve had some time to settle into our space and experiment a bit with flavor profiles and new aging techniques for our spirits, our customers can expect to see some more interesting releases coming later this year,” said Allen Serio, chief marketing officer. “We want to continue innovating and pushing the limits, to ensure we’re bottling the very best of what Michigan has to offer. This whiskey will truly be a collector’s item for any whiskey lover.”

Wonderland’s cocktail bar, located at 1989 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon’s Lakeside neighborhood, serves handcrafted cocktails created using exclusively Wonderland spirits, along with locally-sourced meals and small plates focused on local ingredients. The cocktail bar can also create canned cocktails, for guests to enjoy at home, or on their favorite Michigan adventure.

ABOUT WONDERLAND DISTILLING

Wonderland Distilling creates handcrafted spirits from Michigan ingredients – grains, fruits, botanicals and wood, combined with fresh Lake Michigan water and distilled through stainless stills with care and attention to detail. Wonderland was born in Michigan, made from the desire for adventure to embody the passion to live a life untethered. Wonderland is creating the best spirits, distilled for the adventurous soul – an ode to the woods, water, fields & manufacturing history that makes Michigan great.

