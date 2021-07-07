Yellow Rose Distilling Unveils Harris County Whiskey

Houston, Texas — Yellow Rose Distilling, an award-winning distillery located in Houston, Texas, widely known as Houston’s first legal whiskey distillery, is pleased to announce the launch of Yellow Rose Harris County, a High Rye Bourbon. Named for the county in which the distillery is located, Harris County fits the characteristics of a high rye bourbon with 25% of the recipe coming from Texas-grown rye and uses all Texas grown corn and malted barley.

Making its debut across Texas, California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida this month, via distribution partnership with Southern Glazer’s Winer & Spirits, Harris County will retail for $44.99 per 750ml bottle.

Since launching its first whiskey in 2012, Yellow Rose Distillery has established itself as one of the premier Texas whiskey companies, with its portfolio comprised of three original whiskey offerings, Premium American, Rye and the flagship Outlaw Bourbon, alongside several limited batches. Yellow Rose Distilling has been focused on finding new, innovative expressions and processes, ultimately bringing consumers the finest Texas whiskey in the world. Since 2012, Yellow Rose Distillery has garnered some of the spirit industry’s highest accolades including ‘Best in Class’ for Yellow Rose Outlaw Bourbon at the American Distilling Institute and was recently awarded a Double Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In addition, Yellow Rose Rye collected a series of awards from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2020, with a 96 Point rating and named Top 100 Spirits of 2020.

“Harris County Bourbon represents an evolutionary step forward and an important milestone for Yellow Rose Distillery. While in the past we had our gaze set as a single distiller toiled to create whiskey as quickly as possible, today we think in terms of how a talented core group of distillers will work together as we endeavor to create the ideal whiskey. The blueprints of Harris County Bourbon reflect this as we set out to create the best possible High Rye Bourbon from our little Houston Texas Distillery,” says Michael Langan General Manager of Yellow Rose Distillery. “We selected Texas grown grains, settled on double pot distilling and a low entry proof to barrel. This allows us to highlight our region as well as the expertise of our team, while paying homage to pre-prohibition techniques that we feel allow us to balance the maturation of this whiskey within our dynamic local climate. Despite its low entry proof, we choose to bottle at 92 proof to maintain density of flavor and mouthfeel that was hard earned in our slow double pot distillation and 30 months in the Texas heat and humidity.”

“The addition of Harris County rounds out the Yellow Rose portfolio perfectly. While most high rye bourbons are typically described as having a spicy character, we wanted more than spice alone, it needed to have an underlying sweetness with the typical vanilla, caramel, coconut notes. We are using all Texas grown and malted grains. We have the power of the Southeast Texas climate during maturation, and, in that regard, Harris County is not an imitation, nor can it be imitated,” says Houston Farris, Head Distiller at Yellow Rose Distillery.

In addition to Harris County making its debut, and due to increasing sales and increased brand awareness of all the Yellow Rose Marques, the distillery has been expanded. As a result of the expansion, the Yellow Rose Distillery has undergone a major refurbishment of its visitor and experience center. Features include a brand-new bar, lounge, presentation and tasting rooms well as a new 1,200 sq ft. outdoor deck. On the nose of Harris County, you’ll find notes of brown sugar, cherry, fruit-wood smoke, toasted pecan, and tobacco. Upon tasting, brown sugar and cinnamon engulfs, followed by warm pecan pie, balancing the spice profile, paired with toasted coconut, black tea, and peanuts. Finishing with sweetness throughout, combined with a pop of cinnamon candy.

Yellow Rose Harris County is available in 750ml, bottled at 92 proof (46% Alc/Vol), with a suggested retail price of $44.99 per bottle. Like all Yellow Rose offerings, Harris County will be sold at a variety of premium liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across the United States.

About Yellow Rose Distillery

We’re proud to bring you the finest whiskey from the first legal distillery in the City of Houston since Prohibition. This isn’t one of those distilleries with rolling hill and fields – we craft our whiskey in the heart of the city, where the art of making fine whiskey is married with the spirit of the city it’s born in. The idea for Yellow Rose Whiskey was born one night among friends more than 10 years ago. In the years since, Yellow Rose Distillery has challenged traditions, won awards, and put the city of Houston, Texas, on the global whiskey map. Fittingly, our name Yellow Rose pays homage to a legendary character, Emily West, The Yellow Rose of Texas, known for her bravery and independent nature. Yellow Rose Distilling’s core portfolio currently includes Premium American, Rye, Harris County, Outlaw Bourbon and several limited-edition offerings.

For More Information:

https://yellowrosedistilling.com/