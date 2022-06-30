10 New RTD Cocktails to Pack in the Beach Cooler

As the summer heat begins to stick around, ready-to-drink cocktail makers are rolling out new formats and flavors hoping to win a spot in beachgoers’ coolers. Check out this gallery for sports-themed vodka cocktails, Joe Jonas’ line of Fizzy Sangrias and Skrewball’s new on-the-go format.

GameDay Spirits

Ready, set, hike! GameDay All American Spirits released its lineup of canned vodka cocktails just in time for the NFL preseason. Available in three varieties – The GOAT (Fruit Punch), Cleat Chaser and Cinderella Story (Strawberry Lemonade) – each 12 oz. can (5% ABV) contains 99 calories and is packed with electrolytes. GameDay Spirits Canned Cocktails are available in-store and online for $9.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit gamedayvodka.com.

Tequila Zarpado

Tequila Zarpado splashed into the ready-to-drink cocktail category with two new SKUs: Zarpado Margarita and Zarpado Tequila Soda with Lime. The former (8% ABV) is a twist on the “skinny margarita” and is crafted with Blanco Tequila, triple sec, lime juice and agave. The latter 5.5% ABV) is a sparkling cocktail made with fruit juice and tequila. Zarpado Margarita is available for $13.99 per 4-pack and Zarpado Tequila Soda is available for $14.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit tequilazarpado.com.

Koloa Rum Company

Koloa Rum Company expanded into the ready-to-drink category with four Hawaiian-inspired SKUs: Guava, Pineapple, Mango and Coconut. All four varieties are crafted with Kauai White Rum, which is made from pure cane sugar and rainwater from Mount Waialeale, according to the company. Koloa Rum Company ready-to-drink cocktails are available in a variety 4-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit koloarum.com.

Picnic Brunch

Picnic Brunch, a New York-based producer of canned brunch cocktails, announced its Bellinis, Mimosas and Bloody Marys are available direct-to-consumer in 41 states. The ready-to-drink brunch beverages are also available in-store in Arkansas, Texas, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The minimum online purchase is a 12-pack for $44.97 and $10.99 shipping. For more information, visit picnicbrunch.com.

Coppa Cocktails

Coppa Cocktails partnered with M.S. Walker Brands to land its pre-mixed cocktails on U.S. shores. Coppa’s core varieties – Margarita, Mojito, Strawberry Daiquiri and Piña Colada (15% ABV) – are available for $17.99 per 750ml bottle. The brand’s Cosmopolitan, Long Island Iced Tea, Mai Tai, Rum & Ginger, Sex on the Beach and Tequila Sunrise are also now available nationwide. For more information, visit coppacocktails.com.

Saltwater Woody

Kentucky-based rum maker Saltwater Woody debuted its first line of ready-to-drink cocktails nationwide: Lemon Mojito, Piña Colada and Watermelon Pineapple Daiquiri. Each 12 oz. can (4.5% ABV) has just 99 calories and is formulated with fruit juice and Saltwater Woody rum. For more information, visit saltwaterwoody.com.

Holla Spirits

As the pouched cocktail trend continues to gain popularity among millennials, Holla Spirits has introduced three new vodka-based pouches: Natural Lime, Watermelon and Papaya. The drinks (12.5% ABV) are made with a mix of organic vodka and coconut water and are available in 750ml drink pouches that hold 5 oz. cocktails. For more information, visit hollaspirits.com.

Skrewball

On the heels of a 132% growth in the canned spirits category last year, Skrewball introduced a new format to its product lineup: the 100ml can. The 70 proof can (35% ABV) will be available in select markets across California, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Jersey, Wisconsin and Tennessee before rolling out nationwide throughout the summer months. For more information, visit skrewballwhiskey.com.

Tattersall Distilling

Tattersall Distilling debuted its first-ever canned cocktail line. Available in four seasonal varieties – Key Lime Gin + Tonic, Blueberry Basil Collins, Easy Street (peach tea + mint) and Watermelon Bootlegger (watermelon + mint). The spirit-based 12 oz. cans (7% ABV) are available in Minnesota and Wisconsin for $14.99 to $16.99 per four-pack. For more information, visit tattersalldistilling.com.

Boardroom Spirits

Just in time for summer, Pennsylvania-based sustainable distillery Boardroom Spirits brought back three of its 750ml ready-to-drink cocktail bottles: Peach Cinnamon Whiskey Sour (23% ABV), Passionfruit Punch (18% ABV) and Espresso Martini (20% ABV). Each bottle provides six to eight cocktails, depending on the pour. All three varieties are available for $38 per 750ml glass bottle. For more information, visit boardroomspirits.com.

Ohza

Ohza teamed up with singer Joe Jonas to bring his sangria recipes to market in a ready-to-drink format. After joining the brand as an investor, Jonas launched Fizzy Sangria. Fizzy Sangria marks Ohza’s first product line extension. Available in two varieties – Red and White – Joe’s Fizzy Sangria is available online for $9.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkohza.com.