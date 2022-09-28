Altar Spirits Conjures a Classic Aperitivo Bitter Called Aradia

SANTA FE, NM— Altar Spirits, with Master Distiller and Co-Owner Caley Shoemaker, is adding to their spirits line-up with the launch of Aradia, an aperitivo bitter. The aperitivo is vegan because it is colored using black carrot juice instead of cochineal (a scaled insect often used to color aperitifs).

The new release is made using classic botanicals like Gentian, Angelica, Rhubarb Root, as well as Osha Root, a botanical local to New Mexico. This root is a medicinal plant well known for its usefulness in supporting the immune system. Altar intentionally sources the root from a local shop that carries wildcrafted Osha. It is important to the team, they embrace what their local land has to offer them.

“Osha has been a beautiful botanical to experiment with here in NM. I’m passionate about learning about the botany of my home,” said Shoemaker. “Osha is such an important herb for our community, providing immune support. It has been so wonderful to hear from our locals about their memories of osha teas or tinctures as a remedy for seasonal colds. Aperitifs have long been medicinal, so incorporating our own medicinal plant offerings is very special.”

The Osha Root in the aperitivo compliments other botanicals like Pinon, Sage, and Juniper making it the perfect pair to Altar Spirits’ Sigil Gin. Aradia is best used in a classic Negroni, spritz, or cocktails which typically feature a red bitter.

Aradia is presented at 46 proof and retails for $42. Customers can purchase Aradia at Altar Spirits Distillery, Susan’s Fine Wines, La Casa Sena Wine Shop, The Hotel Casteneda Bottle Shop and The Cellar with online sales coming soon.

About Altar Spirits

Altar Spirits, located at 545 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM 87501, connects time-honored distilling methods with fresh innovative approaches. Started by industry veteran Caley Shoemaker and her husband Jeff Gust, the distillery focuses on plant-forward spirits that are in tune with the rhythm of nature. The distillery is open Wednesday – Sunday for tours, special events and first-class seasonal cocktails.

For More Information:

http://altarspirits.com/